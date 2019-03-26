I think it's safe to say by this point in time that there aren't many people out there that loved Ridley Scott's recent Alien prequel Alien: Covenant. Hell, in my eyes, the movie failed as both a prequel to the original masterpiece and as a sequel to the sub-par pre-prequel Prometheus.

That said, I'd still be down for more romps in the Alien hay with cinema master Ridley Scott, and so today's news has me grinning ear-to-ear as we're hearing that Scott may still be working on Alien: Awakening. This spark of hope comes to us from a recent article that says this.

"Ridley Scott's Scott Free seems also a good bet to stay [following the merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney] beyond the next Aliens installment that he's working on, Scott is expected to next direct Merlin, a live-action movie on the formative years of the wizard, for Disney."

While it's all cool and whatnot that Scott is working on a live-action movie centered on the formative years of the great wizard Merlin, as a rabid horror fan my interest in this quote lands squarely on the part involving another Alien movie. And this update makes a bit of sense considering that Scott said last year that he was still hoping to make another Alien movie following the merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney... if Disney gave the go-ahead on such a dark subject. Back then Scott was optimistic saying this.

"...when people have a hard and fast franchise which has ongoing interest, it's crazy not to do something with it."

Ridley Scott is, of course, the godfather of the hard and fast sci-fi/horror franchise having helmed the original Alien film back in 1979 starring Sigourney Weaver, Harry Dean Stanton, and John Hurt. Scott then returned to the franchise that created his career in 2012 with the semi-prequel Prometheus starring Micheal Fassbender, Charlize Theron, and Noomi Rapace. Scott's most recent Alien movie, however, was Alien: Covenant which as I mentioned above, no one really cared for. Scott directed the latest film from a screenplay written by John Logan and Dante Harper based on a story by Jack Paglen and Michael Green based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Covenant followed members of a colony ship who discover what they think to be an uncharted paradise while bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy. However, once on the new planet they meet the synthetic survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition, David, and it isn't long before a hostile alien life-form turns the mysterious world dark and dangerous and forces the crew into a deadly fight for survival.

On top of directing Covenant, Scott also produced the film alongside David Giler, Walter Hill, Mark Huffam, and Michael Schaefer. Jed Kurzel handled the score while Dariusz Wolski provided the film's stunning cinematography and Pietro Scalia edited the movie. 20th Century Fox, TSG Entertainment, Brandywine Productions, and Scott Free Productions were behind the film which was distributed by 20th Century Fox on May 19, 2017, in the United States. The film ultimately scored $240.9 million at the box-office on a budget of $97-111 million. This update comes to us via Deadline.