Even though the project hasn't been given the go-ahead yet, Ridley Scott is still interested in tackling his third Alien prequel, which has been going under the title Alien: Awakening. Scott has tackled two prequels to his original 1979 sci-fi/horror classic, 2012's Prometheus and 2017's Alien: Covenant. Now, Scott has discussed where the third movie would go, provided the opportunity comes about.

We heard reports last year that Alien: Awakening, which is what Ridley Scott said it would be titled back in 2017, was being written. The intention is for Scott to return to direct. During a recent interview, the filmmaker touched on the subject and explained that he feels there is still a lot of mileage in the franchise, while suggesting where the possible Covenant sequel would take us. Here's what Scott has to say about it.

"I still think there's a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you'll have to now re-evolve. What I always thought when I was making the first one [was] why would a creature like this be made and why was it traveling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That's the thing to question, who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think."

Covenant left us with something of a cliffhanger. After defeating the Xenomorph, the crew members were put back in cryosleep, with Catherine Waterston's Daniels making the horrifying realization that David had been posing as Walter. David had brought some embryos aboard the ship and was planning to use the colonists as test subjects to perfect his creations. We leave off with him heading off into space, destination unknown.

It seemed that the proposed sequel would finally help bridge the gap between this prequel series and the original Alien. Ridley Scott has, more or less, answered the "who" and the "why" with David over the past two movies. Alien: Awakening could provide some purpose and also help fill in some of the gaps. But, for now, it feels somewhat unlikely that a direct sequel to Covenant sees the light of day.

The movie served as a commercial disappointment, grossing just $238 million at the box office against mixed reviews. Not only that, but the Disney/Fox merger went into effect last year, meaning it is ultimately Disney calling the shots now. It seems likely they will make use of the franchise in the future. But it seems less likely that they will give the green light to a movie that serves as a direct sequel to a financial misfire. For now, Ridley Scott is directing The Last Duel, which began filming earlier this year. This news comes to us via the Los Angeles Times.