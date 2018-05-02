In space, no one can hear you meow. Titan Books is releasing a new book this fall that will recount the events of Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror Alien, but from the perspective of Jonesy the cat. Perspective tends to change a lot when it comes to anything, but it's going to be particularly interesting for fans of the franchise to see just how dramatically a cat's point of view changes the events of what is often considered to be one of the best movies ever made.

The book is done in an illustrated style that makes it look rather kid-friendly. Looks can be deceiving, though. As anyone who's seen Alien surely knows, there is plenty going on that may not be suitable for children, even if it is being filtered through the eyes of a cat. Rory Lucy wrote the book and provided the illustrations. Titan Books will be releasing the book on October 16. The book was initially announced during the recent Alien day celebration.

Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo takes us aboard the USCSS Nostromo, where Jonesy leads a simple life enjoying The Company cat food and chasing space rodents. Until one day, his cryostasis catnap is rudely interrupted. The humans have a new pet and it's definitely not house-trained. As far as movie cats go, it's hard to think of one that is more awesome than Jonesy. One has to imagine if a list ranked movie cats, he would come out at the very top, if not near it. So it's cool that Ripley's favorite feline pal is getting his own book. This should make for a nice addition to hardcore fans' collections.

For the time being, books like this may be all that Alien fans have to look forward to. Alien: Covenant was released last year and, though it was one of the more highly-anticipated movies ahead of its release, the movie dramatically underperformed at the box office and divided the fanbase in addition to critics. While Ridley Scott has said they still have plans to finish up the prequel trilogy, those plans have been put in doubt, given the lackluster box office and lukewarm reception. Not only that, but the Disney purchase of Fox could wind up playing a huge role in the future of the franchise as well. Alien doesn't really seem on-brand for the Mouse House. Then again, they're not the type of studio to shy away from money. In any case, it could be a while before we see a new Alien movie.

With that in mind, picking up a book like this could help scratch the itch for fans. If you want to get your hands on a copy of Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo, you can pre-order the book at Forbidden Planet right now. Be sure to check out the cover art for the book for yourself below, which features a very happy-looking and clearly oblivious Jonesy playing with a Facehugger.