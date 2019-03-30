Last week we shared the killer news with you guys that 20th Century Fox is teaming up with Tongal to provide all of us with a new series of short films inspired by Ridley Scott's Alien franchise. Fox will be unleashing a new Alien universe fan-made short film through IGN every week leading up to Alien Day on April 26th, and the whole shebang kicked off yesterday with writer-director Chris Reading's Alien: Containment, which you can check out in full below.

Described as a chest-bursting short, Alien: Containment follows the tale of four survivors who find themselves stranded aboard a small escape pod in deep space. As they try to piece together the details around the outbreak that led to their ship's destruction, they find themselves unsure of who among them can be trusted as one of them might be "infected."

Alien: Containment is merely the first of six Alien short films that Fox and their creative partners at the online platform Tongal are planning to unleash on us through the next few weeks. To produce this all-new Alien series of short films, Fox and Tongal went through more than 550 online filmmakers' submissions and picked six that would be the best stories to celebrate Alien. The other forthcoming shorts and their filmmakers are as follows.

Writer-director Noah Miller's Alien: Alone, which follows a character named Hope, an abandoned crew member aboard the derelict chemical hauler Otranto who must risk it all to power up the broken ship in search of human life after she discovers some hidden cargo. Next up we have director Benjamin Howdeshell's Alien: Harvest which will see the surviving crew of a damaged deep-space harvester struggling to reach an emergency evacuation shuttle with a motion sensor as their only navigation tool leading them to safety. And wouldn't you just know it, there is a creature terrorizing the crew from deep in the shadows.

From there we have writer-director Aidan Breznick's Alien: Night Shift which centers on a missing space trucker who is discovered hungover and disoriented and a young supply worker who must take matters into her own hands when his condition takes a turn for the worse. Then there's the Spear Sisters' Alien: Orge which centers on a woman forced to choose between escape or defying management orders and facing her fears to fight for the safety of her family when a fellow miner is discovered dead on her shift. And finally we have writer-director Kelsey Taylor's Alien: Specimen which follows a botanist on the night shift in a colony greenhouse who must engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse with an Alien specimen when the lab unexpectedly goes into full shutdown, and she is trapped inside.

This new series of short films are all in celebration of the upcoming 40th anniversary of director Ridley Scott's original 1979 tale of extraterrestrial terror Alien starring Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, and Ian Holm. Once again, 20th Century Fox will be unleashing a new Alien universe fan-made short film leading up to Alien Day on April 26. IGN will release the shorts weekly, and once all have aired, they will be added, to AlienUniverse.com and the AlienAnthology social media profiles, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, on May 5th. This first Alien short film is brought to us via IGN on YouTube.