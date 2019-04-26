Today is officially "Alien Day," and NECA is celebrating the occasion with a sneak peek image at an all new action figure of Samuel Brett from Alien. It will bear the likeness of actor Harry Dean Stanton, who sadly passed away in 2017. His action figure debut will come as a part of the company's Alien 40th anniversary collection, set to arrive later this year. While it's not yet clear what all accessories Brett will come with or what he looks like from every angle, NECA is giving us a clear shot at the figure up close, showing just how detailed the must-have collectible will be for fans of the original movie.

Written by Dan O'Bannon and directed by Ridley Scott, Alien first premiered in theaters in 1979. The sci-fi classic focuses on the crew of the Nostromo space tug, who come under attack from an unknown extraterrestrial species. In the movie, Stanton co-stars with Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, John Hurt, Ian Holm, Yaphet Kotto, and, of course, Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley. The movie was tremendously successful, spawning a long-running movie series that's ongoing to this day. Also spawned from the franchise are all kinds of Alien merchandise, including the new recently revealed action figure from NECA.

In the movie, Brett (Harry Dean Stanton) works as an engineering technician onboard the Nostromo. Because of Stanton's charisma, the character is very memorable, despite being one of the first to be killed by the Xenomorph. After the creature invades the ship by bursting through Kane's chest, Brett and the others set out to find it. After finding Jones the cat while searching for the Xenomorph, Brett is subsequently killed when the alien bites his into his skull before pulling his body into a ventilation shaft. What some fans may not realize is Brett's fate is fully revealed in the Director's Cut of the movie. A deleted scene shows Ripley discovering Brett's cocooned remains being transformed into a Xenomorph egg. With Dallas suffering the same fate, Ripley sets fire to the remains of both men.

It's typically the antagonists from horror movies who get the action figure treatment from NECA and similar toy companies. However, other characters from the Alien franchise have gotten some love from NECA in the past. Ellen Ripley has had many action figures made using Sigourney Weaver's likeness. Sgt. Apone (Al Matthews) and Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) from Aliens have been turned into action figures as well. As it certainly doesn't seem like there can be too many Alien action figures, hopefully the trend will continue with NECA acquiring other memorable characters from the movies.

In addition to today's Alien Day celebration, this year also marks the 40th anniversary of Alien's release. Adding to that the recent news of an unused script for Alien 3 being adapted as an Audible audiobook, it's a great time to be a fan of the franchise. A series of short films set in the Alien universe were also released from Tongal Studios. You can take a peek at NECA's upcoming Brett action figure below.