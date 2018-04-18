With the highly-anticipated Alien Day coming up later this month on April 26, fans of the sci-fi/horror franchise will get a chance to experience this universe in virtual reality. FoxNext Destinations is teaming up with Pure Imagination Studios for Alien: Descent, a "cutting-edge, free-roaming virtual reality experience" at The Outlets in Orange County, California. For those who don't reside in Southern California, there will be additional locations announced soon. Here's what Joshua Wexler, co-founder of Pure Imagination Studios, had to say in a statement.

"Alien: Descent's story-first approach is at the forefront of the location-based VR experiences that we're rolling out. Our goal at Pure Imagination Studios has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible, VR attractions are the perfect medium to do just that. Partnering with the forward-thinking team at FoxNext made for a potent combination of storytelling minds and innovative thinking to set a new benchmark for destination entertainment."

This VR experience is set in the Alien universe, where guests become part of an elite squad of Colonial Marines, who are sent to investigate a distress signal from a Weyland-Yutani mining outpost. The facility reported a mysterious infestation just before communications were lost, with the guests and these Marines tasked with containing the threat and getting any survivors to safety, while battling face-huggers, Xenomorphs and more. Here's what Salil Mehta, president of FoxNext, had to say in a statement.

"VR attractions bring together immersive entertainment with social experiences that can't be replicated in the living room. The rich storytelling opportunities in the Alien universe makes it a perfect fit for cutting-edge destination entertainment. Plus, who doesn't want to battle Xenomorphs and save the world?"

This Alien: Descent experience features revolutionary wireless technology developed by Pure Imagination Studios, which allows up to four guests to move freely in virtual reality, without PC backpacks or wires. Each guests get a custom-designed weapon with motion-tracking sensors on their arms and legs, with other surprises that "simulate the descent into the heart of the Alien threat." Here's what Rob Taylor, Rob Taylor, co-creator of the experience from Pure Imagination Studios, had to say in his statement.

"We're thrilled to allow guests the freedom to experience and engage in VR without the need of a cumbersome backpack. The dream is to allow guests to fully immerse themselves, let loose, and have fun."

Fans can purchase tickets at AlienDescent.com. The Outlets at Orange is located at the intersection of I-5 and State Highways 22 and 57 in Orange, California. This year's Alien Day is the third annual global celebration of the Alien franchise, with the date April 26 a reference to the planet LV-426 from the first Alien movie. It was previously announced that Dark Horse Comics will be releasing an Alien comic book entitled Alien: Dust to Dust, along with other merchandise with all of the Alien movies available digitally for $4.99 apiece leading up to Alien Day.