Harvard Professor Avi Loeb believes that alien trash entered our solar system back in 2017. He also claims that a lot more is on the way. In Loeb's upcoming book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, the professor claims that we are not alone in the universe. "Some people do not want to discuss the possibility that there are other civilizations out there," he says. "They believe we are special and unique. I think it's a prejudice that should be abandoned."

Back in 2017, a Hawaiian Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS), which is the highest-definition telescope on Earth, found a bright and shiny object in the sky. According to astronomers, it was about 100 yards long, and rather small. It raised a lot of questions and sparked debate as to what it could be. At first, many were under the assumption that it was just a normal comet zipping past Earth. However, its behavior later proved to be unique.

The unidentified object was labeled Oumuamua, which is Hawaiian for, roughly, "scout." Avi Loeb argued that there was no way that it could be a comet due to its lack of tail. Plus, it is the "first interstellar object ever detected inside our solar system," which is a big deal for scientists like Loeb, who now believes that Oumuamua is actually alien garbage. "It would put us in perspective," Loeb said. "If we are not alone, are we the smartest kids on the block? If there was a species that eliminated itself through war or changing the climate, we can get our act together and behave better. Instead, we are wasting a lot of resources on Earth fighting each other and other negative things that are a big waste."

Obviously, there are more than a few people who believe that Oumuamua is just normal space junk floating around aimlessly. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the object was five to ten times longer than it was wide, making for a cigar-like shape. "This would make Oumuamua's geometry more extreme by at least a few times in aspect ratio - or its width to its height - than the most extreme asteroids or comets that we have ever seen," says Loeb. Late in 2020, a bright object that many assume is a UFO, was spotted in Hawaii. According to witnesses, it was the shape of a large telephone poll, and it dove into the ocean. It's unclear if the 2017 and 2020 objects are related at this time.

According to Avi Loeb, these discoveries should not be overlooked. Instead, it "should motivate people to collect more data on the next object that looks weird." As for Oumuamua, the Harvard Professor believes, "If we find another and we take a photo and it looks like a light sail, I don't think anyone will argue with that." Apparently, humans aren't the only ones to come up with light sails. Loeb believes that aliens could have the same technology, and that this is only the beginning of finding alien garbage within our solar system. This news comes after the United States government started a countdown to release their information on UFOs to the American public. The interview with Avi Loeb was originally conducted by the New York Post.