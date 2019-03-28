Ridley Scott and Sigourney Weaver have both given their stamp of approval to the stage production of Alien, as put on by the North Bergen High School Drama Club. Recently, the impressive stage version of Scott's sci-fi classic went viral after several videos taken during one of the performances made their way online. Now, the creative minds behind the franchise have shared their praise for what these students managed to do with the material.

Starting with Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien. He has written a letter personally to the students of the NBHS Drama Club. Not only did the filmmaker compliment their work ethic and the production, but he also promised to fund further performances of the show through his Scott Free production company, while also suggesting they tackle another one of his classics, Gladiator, next. Here's what Scott had to say in his letter.

"Hey there North Bergen High School Drama Club, To all the students and teachers at the North Bergen High School who created the play, my hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination and determination to produce such an ambitious show. Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward, always. Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working together. This is maybe the biggest lesson for all of you, and your future plans, stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed, let nothing put you off, or set you back. Thanks for doing 'Alien,' I felt very complimented, Scott Free will advance some financial help to fund an encore performance of 'Alien.' How about your next team production being 'Gladiator?' All the very best to you all, Ridley Scott. P.S. My favorite mantra from great advertising is also a lesson for life, which is why it still resonates, 'Just do it.'"

The New Jersey students had to overcome a lot in order to make this production happen. Along with director Perfecto Cuervo and art teacher Steven Defendini, they put the whole thing together for $3,500. For anyone who has seen the images and clips floating around, that's pretty impressive. As such, it garnered a lot of attention. Sigourney Weaver, who stars as Ripley in the franchise, posted a video to Twitter as well, sharing her kind words, while relaying a kind message from Aliens director James Cameron and screenwriter Walter Hill.

"I saw a bit of your production of Alien. I just want to say it looked incredible. You put so much heart and soul into that. And the Alien, I must say, looked very real to me! I just want to send our compliments, not only from me but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill. We all say, 'Bravo, well done.'"

It was previously revealed that further performances would be made difficult due to budgetary constraints and practicalities. Luckily, Ridley Scott is helping to make it possible for more people to see this for themselves. Maybe they can put together a tour? Wishful thinking, perhaps. Be sure to check out the letter, Sigourney Weaver's video and a trailer for the play below. This news was first reported by Deadline.

