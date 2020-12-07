We may not be getting a new Alien movie anytime soon, but Marvel Comics is bringing us new stories set within the classic sci-fi/horror franchise in just a few short months. The publisher has announced a new series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Empyre: Captain America) that will debut in March 2021. The series, simply titled Alien, will be the first in a new line of stories taking place in this universe.

The book will feature art by Salvador Larroca (Doctor Doom). The cover art for Alien #1 has been revealed, which features a Xenomorph looking rather vicious and ready to strike. It appears to be quite faithful to what fans will remember from Ridley Scott's original 1979 classic. Johnson had this to say.

"Just as a reader and fan, I was as excited as anyone when I heard the franchise was coming to Marvel, and when they asked me to write the launch, I was floored. I've been training my whole life for this gig without knowing it. Ever since seeing Ridley Scott's Alien at way too young an age, I've been obsessed with the xenomorph, the single most iconic representation of terror on film."

The plot will center on a Weyland-Yutani mercenary named Gabriel Cruz who must battle a deadly new breed of xenomorph with the survival of his child at risk. Marvel says it "will be a thrilling addition to the incredible legacy that began with the groundbreaking 1979 film." The publisher also promises that both new and classic characters "from Earth and beyond" will be included. Salvador Larroca had this to say.

"Drawing this has been like a dream come true, and I am so grateful to be a part of this series! Ever since I was young, Alien has been one of my favorite sci-fi horror references, and I never could have expected to have the chance to draw this. Alien is a creative reference to a whole generation of artists, and I'm so proud to now be illustrating this series. I hope readers enjoy it as much as I do drawing it! Phillip's story is going to be a delight for fans of this awesome franchise! I've devoured every Alien story I could in every medium available and spent a lot of hours in the back of a classroom sketching out ideas for what happened before, after, and in-between the chapters we got to see. Now I have the opportunity to bring my favorite nightmares to life. And with my insanely talented friends at Marvel and some of the greatest artists in comics telling these stories with me, I can promise you: our nightmares will be yours."

Disney purchased almost all of Fox's media assets in a multi-billion dollar deal that went into effect. The deal went into effect last year and put Disney in control of Alien, as well as a multitude of other franchises. Since Disney also owns Marvel, they decided to create some synergy with these new books. New Predator comics are also on the way but no titles or release dates have been set.

On the movie side, Ridley Scott is planning another sequel, though the specifics remain mysterious. It will follow 2017's Alien: Covenant, which proved to be a divisive commercial disappointment. Be sure to check out the newly revealed cover art for yourself. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.