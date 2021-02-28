Worlds are about to collide. Marvel has released a trailer for the new Alien comic book series, which is set to hit shelves next month. As part of the Disney/Fox merger, Disney ended up with the rights to Alien. And since they also own Marvel, the legendary publisher will now be handling comics set within that world. This trailer offers our best look yet at the new series, which will be telling a brand new tale. Xenomorphs are coming to the Marvel universe.

The trailer doesn't offer a great grip on the story. Instead, it focuses on showcasing the art, which looks very true to the universe. We also get several looks at the creature in question, which looks faithful to the original H.R. Geiger designs. Series writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson had this to say about it recently.

"As a lifelong superfan of the franchise, getting to write the launch of Marvel's Alien was one of the biggest thrills of my writing career. Alien coming to Marvel feels like the beginning of a new era for the franchise, especially with the announcement of the upcoming TV series, and the gravity of being the first writer of that era is definitely not lost on me. After all the amazing work Marvel has done with the Star Wars franchise, I know the fans want to see greatness come from Alien as well, as they should. We're all giving everything we have to deliver on that, and I'm confident fans will love what they see."

Salvador Larroca is handling art for the book. Alien comics have been a part of the franchise for years, with Dark Horse handling the publishing efforts for some time. But Disney, understandably so, wanted to get some brand synergy going. And it might allow for Xenomorphs to crossover with the heroes of the Marvel Comics universe someday. Marvel Comics will, additionally, be publishing new Predator stories as well. So there are plentiful opportunities for new stories in these universes.

Marvel's Alien centers on Gabriel Cruz, who gave his life to the Weyland-Yutani corporation during an alien attack, which barely survived. Cruz is now retired and attempting to patch things up with his estranged son, along with the help of his friend, a Bishop-model android. However, his return to civilian life is a bit bumpy and his encounters with the deadly Xenomorph are far from over.

Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, was released in 1979. Aside from being a massive hit financially speaking, it is widely-regarded as one of the finest movies in the sci-fi genre ever produced. The franchise, to date, if you count the Alien vs. Predator movies, totals eight entries that have grossed more than $1.6 billion combined at the box office. A TV series is currently in the works for FX that will bring the action to Earth. Marvel's Alien #1 arrives on March 24. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.