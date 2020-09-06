Ridley Scott has given a new Alien Prequel update. The director has returned to screens in his new series Raised by Wolves. Since the director is out doing some press for the HBO Max series, the questions inevitably lead back to the Alien franchise and whether or not another movie is on the way. Scott confirmed that a new movie is in the works. He had this to say.

"That's in process. We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with Prometheus and Covenant. Whether or not we go directly back to that is doubtful because Prometheus woke it up very well. But you know, you're asking fundamental questions like, 'Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word to franchise?' That's always the fundamental question."

Ridley Scott talked about the Alien franchise back in June and shared an idea that he'd like to further explore. "I still think there's a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you'll have to now re-evolve," he says. Scott went on and said, "What I always thought when I was making it, the first one, why would a creature like this be made and why was it traveling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That's the thing to question - who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think." While the director did not mention this story element this time around, one can assume that it's still floating around in his head.

While it looks like the story will be another prequel, it doesn't look like it will be along the same lines as Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, which will be good news for some fans, and bad news for others. Regardless, fans of the franchise will likely all be excited that another Alien Prequel is in the works, even though it might be a while before we all get to see it. Ridley Scott seems to be pretty excited about exploring another angle of the story.

Sigourney Weaver spoke about a possible Alien 5 earlier this summer. "I don't know. Ridley [Scott] has gone in a different direction. Maybe Ripley has done her bit. She deserves a rest," the actress said. While that may be disappointing to some fans, it sounds right on point with what Ridley Scott has been recently teasing. The director wants to "re-evolve" the series for the new movie.

Prometheus was Ridley Scott's first return to the franchise in more than 30 years since the 1979 original starring Sigourney Weaver. James Cameron took on Aliens, while David Fincher directed Alien 3, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet directed Alien: Resurrection. It sounds like Scott has some big plans in store for the upcoming Alien Prequel. Hopefully he'll be able to start the production process soon. The interview with Ridley Scott was originally conducted by Forbes.