NECA has provided a new look at some of the Alien 40th anniversary figures that are coming out soon. The reveals were made during [email protected], which is happening now through Sunday. Typically, toys like this would flood the convention halls at San Diego Comic-Con in California. But since the in-person version of the event is taking place this year, NECA took to social media to reveal some of the packaging and new images for the collectibles based on director Ridley Scott's iconic sci-fi classic.

First up, the company revealed the final packaging for several of the Alien 40th Anniversary Series 2 figures, including Brett, Parker of the Nostromo crew, as well as a bloody Xenomorph. Brett was played by the late Harry Dean Stanton, while Parker was portrayed by Yaphet Kotto. No release date was revealed alongside the images, it was promised that the figures will be coming to specialty shops everywhere soon. NECA also says the Alien 40th Anniversary series 3 collection isn't far behind, with more figures coming this Fall.

Kane and Ash will be among the series 3 releases, with close looks at each figure provided, including the accessories that will come with each. Kane was portrayed by John Hurt. Ash, who was revealed to be an android late in the movie, was played by Ian Holm, who recently passed away. Lastly, we got a look at the Rhino v2, which is based on the classic Kenner repaint. The figure will join the line sometime later this year.

Some of these figures were initially revealed back in February, but we are getting a better look at them now. Alien celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. It remains one of the most beloved movies in the genre, as well as one of the most acclaimed. Ridley Scott's classic spawned a franchise that is still going today, with a series of sequels and spin-offs that, combined, have grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Scott is currently developing a sequel to 2017's Alien: Covenant, the most recent entry in the franchise. It served as a sequel to 2012's Prometheus.

The National Entertainment Collectibles Association has become one of the leading manufacturers for licensed merchandise in the business. The organization launched its toy division in 2002 and NECA quickly became synonymous with the horror genre. Various collectibles featuring the likes of Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger have been produced over the years. But the company also deals with more niche characters, like Sam from Michael Dougherty's cult classic Trick r Treat. More recently, the company began releasing collectibles based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

One important element not revealed in the recent reveals was a price point for any of the upcoming figures. With the Alien collectibles set to hit shelves soon, fans should be getting word on that front soon enough. Be sure to check out all of the recent reveals for yourself from the official NECA Twitter account.

Final packaging of Alien 40th Anniversary Series 2

