NECA is coming in hot at Toy Fair 2020 with their second wave of Alien action figures commemorating the iconic movie's 40th anniversary.

Released to theaters in 1979, Alien became one of the most successful films of the year and has since grown to be a timeless sci-fi classic. To celebrate the film's 40th Anniversary, NECA is releasing an ongoing series comprising of new releases all year long, with at least 9 different Limited Edition action figures to collect. Each release will be a limited production run so act quickly.

Wave 2 will include highly requested fan favorites Brett and Parker, who feature brand new sculpts from head to toe and photoreal facial deco of Harry Dean Stanton and Yaphet Kotto. Also included is a Bloody Variant of the Big Chap, displaying the blood of an unfortunate Nostromo crew member.

Each figure will come packaged in a 40th Anniversary Kenner inspired window box to commemorate the occasion. NECA is shipping these new figures in July 2020. Available ONLY at Mom & Pop stores and Specialty stores.

