The Alien franchise isn't done just yet. Disney is currently showcasing their entire 2019 movie slate at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. It's always a big deal when Disney takes the stage but in this case, the stakes are extra high. Given that the company has finally completed their merger with Fox, they have more franchises to work with than ever before. However, the status of many of those franchises was in doubt following the merger, seeing as Disney is historically not an R-rated company. But the Xenomorphs and more will live to see another day.

While the details are a bit fuzzy at the moment, multiple reporters on site at CinemaCon report that the studio name-checked Alien as a franchise that will continue in the future under their regime. This should be especially exciting to fans of the long-running franchise, as things have been in doubt ever since Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant hit theaters in 2017. While we don't have an exact quote at the moment, here's what Jason Guerrasio had to say.

"There are more Kingsman, Alien, and Planet of the Apes movies to come."

Apparently, Avatar and Maze Runner were also teased. In the case of Kingsman, that isn't the least bit surprising. Matthew Vaughn is currently shooting a prequel and he's already laid out plans for a proper third movie in the main franchise. Disney more or less inherited those projects, but they also surely see the value in them. Apes is sort of a surprise, as War for the Planet of the Apes both left the door open for more sequels, but also left things in a place where it would be satisfying enough if nothing further happened, since Caesar's story wrapped up nicely.

Alien is, by far, the most intriguing revelation here. Recently, Fox has been celebrating the franchise's 40th anniversary, with a series of shorts and an animated series based on the game Alien: Isolation. But fans want to see the Xenomorphs back on the big screen. Fans of Covenant, specifically, would like to see Ridley Scott wrap up his prequel trilogy. However, that movie divided critics and wasn't exactly a hit at the box office. So it remains unclear as to whether or not that's the direction they're going to go with it.

It's also worth noting that the studio showcased a sizzle reel at the top of the presentation, mixing together both Fox and Disney properties, Alien included. It had previously been indicated by Disney's Alan Horn that R-rated franchises could continue under their watch, since they can put them under the 20th Century Fox label. Hopefully, they won't wait too long to let us know what the future holds for this beloved franchise. Will we be getting a reboot? A proper sequel like the one Neill Blomkamp wanted to make a few years back? More questions than answers at this point, but the good news is, Disney sees enough dollar signs to continue on with it.

Fox side now teasing more Apes, Kingsman, Avatar, Alien and Maze Runner movies #CinemaCon — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019

Alien and Planet of the Apes sound like they’re still in play at Disney, as they were highlighted onscreen at CinemaCon as franchises they are actively continuing to develop. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) April 3, 2019

There are more KINGSMAN, ALIEN, and PLANET OF THE APES movies to come #CinemaCon — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 3, 2019