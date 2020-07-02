Marvel Comics is the new home for two of the most iconic sci-fi franchises in history. The publisher has acquired the publishing rights to Alien and Predator. Dark Horse Comics had previously been publishing comics based on the properties. Additionally, Marvel says it will also publish new comics based on Alien vs. Predator.

No specific titles have been revealed yet, but the first new books will arrive sometime in 2021. Marvel has also revealed some initial artwork by David Finch. Two covers, one for Alien and one for Predator were shared. The Predator one is particularly interesting, as it appears to feature the hunter standing atop the Avengers Tower with the head of Iron Man in its hand. The Alien art teases a Guardians of the Galaxy crossover, as the Xenomorph is clearly aboard the Milano, and we can see Star-Lord's iconic Walkman in the image, along with Peter Quill's MCU blaster and a few other key Easter eggs. C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief of Marvel, had this to say.

"There's nothing more thrilling than a story that will keep you at the edge of your seat, and Alien and Predator have delivered that time and time again! I can clearly remember where I was when I saw each of these modern masterpieces for the first time, and reveling in how both masterfully weave extraterrestrial dread and drama into some of the most iconic scenes we've ever seen on film. And it's that legacy that we're going to live up to!"

The move makes sense as Disney, Marvel's parent company, purchased most of Fox last year in a massive, multi-billion dollar deal. 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios, controlled the rights to both Alien and Predator. Marvel Editor Jake Thomas had this to say.

"The incredible legacies of both franchises offer some of the most compelling and exciting worldbuilding in all of science fiction. It is a thrill and an honor to be able to add to that mythology and continuity with all-new stories set within those universes."

One big question that remains is if these characters will interact and crossover with the main Marvel Comics universe. Finch had this to say, indicating that, yes, both the Xenomorph and the Yautja may very well be coming to stomp on Tony Stark, Peter Quill and any other Marvel superhero that gets in their way.

"Alien and Predator are the two of the most identifiable, iconic characters of all time, and I love them for that. But mostly, it's being fortunate enough to be a kid when they were new. I've seen every movie they've ever been in, and I cannot wait to see them wreaking havoc in the Marvel Universe. I drew my pictures of them with a massive smile on my face."

Looking at the larger picture, Ridley Scott is still hoping to make another Alien prequel movie, and there is a treatment out there to bring Sigourney Weaver back as Ripley for Alien 5. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. As for Predator, 2018's The Predator didn't connect at the box office and the future of the series on the big screen remains uncertain. Details on upcoming Alien and Predator comic book titles, collections, reprints, and creative teams will be shared at a later date. This news comes to us via Marvel.com.