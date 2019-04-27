Alien star Sigourney Weaver surprised the cast and crew of North Bergen High's Alien: The Play by showing up at the school to personally congratulate them on the show. The moment was captured on video, which was shared yesterday on Twitter by the official Alien account for Alien Day. "Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High!" the caption states. In the clip, the students are clearly in awe at Weaver's presence, with one starstruck performer who calls the actress her "childhood hero." The video concludes with Weaver giving the young actress a hug with the rest of the cast applauding.

Directed by Ridley Scott and released in 1979, Alien starred Sigourney Weaver as the iconic character Ellen Ripley. Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto also starred. The movie spawned a franchise by telling a compelling story about a space tug crew encountering an aggressive extraterrestrial species, which will come to be known as Xenomorphs. Four full decades later, the franchise is more popular than ever, as it's even been given its own annual day of celebration. Certainly, Alien Day was the perfect time for Weaver to make her surprise appearance at the high school play adaptation.

Considering how great the show looks, it's amazing that Alien: The Play was made with practically no budget. Directly inspired by the movie, the program even features Xenomorphs walking around on stage along with the performers dressed to resemble the movie's on-screen characters. The sets and costumes were all handcrafted using materials from thrift stores or recyclables, but they impressed the local audiences so much that the show quickly went viral after its first shows. Sigourney Weaver and Ridley Scott both caught wind of the show and praised it online, with Scott even offering financial assistance to fund future showings.

Weaver is without a doubt the star of the Alien franchise, first appearing as Ellen Ripley in the classic 1979 movie. She then reprised the role for the next three sequels, starring in Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien Resurrection. Although she hasn't portrayed the role in any of the subsequent installments of the series, Weaver clearly still has love for the character, reprising Ripley once again in 2017 for a comedy segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. For years, there have been rumors of Weaver finally bringing Ripley back to the big screen in a new Alien sequel directed by Neill Blomkamp, but the project has yet to officially go into production.

It's harder to think of a greater validation for the cast and crew of the Alien play than to be surprised by Weaver. Seeing the performance go viral and get recognition from those involved with the movie would have to be incredibly surreal. Hopefully, it will lead to future performances of the show for some time to come. You can watch the video of Weaver meeting the cast of the play below.

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay#Alien40thpic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019