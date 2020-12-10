It's official: an Alien TV show is happening. As part of Disney's investor day presentation, it was revealed that the first show set within the classic sci-fi series is in the works from FX. It is being developed as part of the FX on Hulu initiative, which means the show will be easily accessible to Hulu subscribers as well. Noah Hawley (Fargo) is heading up the project alongside franchise creator Ridley Scott.

Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/jZe1CRFAZD — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Noah Hawley has been attached to a small screen iteration of the franchise. Now it has been confirmed. Additionally, it was revealed that Ridley Scott is in advanced negotiations to board the project as an executive producer. A logo for the show was revealed on Twitter along with the following message.

FX chief John Landgraf revealed the news during Disney's live-streamed investor day event. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps but this will be the first entry in the franchise to take place on Earth. Noah Hawley has had to dodge questions about it as of late. Landgraf had this to say in a statement.

"FX is moving quickly to bring audiences the first television series based on one of the greatest science- fiction horror classics ever made: 'Alien.' 'Alien' will be helmed by 'Fargo' and 'Legion's' Noah Hawley stepping into the creator/executive producer chair, and FX is in advanced negotiations with Academy Award winner, Sir Ridley Scott, director of the first 'Alien' film and the sequel, 'Alien: Covenant,' to join the project as an Executive Producer. Set not too far into our future, it's the first 'Alien' story set on Earth, and by blending both the timeless horror of the first 'Alien' film with the non-stop action of the second, it's going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats."

This is key as the Alien franchise has yet to center a story on Earth. At one point, Alien 3 was eyed to shift the action to Earth but that didn't come to pass. There is no word yet on if any of the characters from previous installments will be involved. Though it does sound like this is going a ways back in the timeline so that seems unlikely.

To date, six Alien movies have been released. The most recent entry, Alien: Covenant, was directed by Ridley Scott and proved to be divisive. Since then, the series has been in a bit of a holding pattern. Scott has stated he has plans for a further movie. It remains unclear if that is still in the cards with the reveal of the show. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out the logo from the Disney Twitter account.