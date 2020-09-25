We have heard rumors of an Alien TV series set in the same universe as director Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi classic. Now, we have confirmation from Noah Hawley himself, who has been working with FX to develop a miniseries in the franchise. The Fargo creator had the goal of creating something that was primarily a human drama, but one that still had Xenomorphs in it.

Noah Hawley has been making the rounds promoting Fargo season 4. It had previously been rumored that Hawley was developing an Alien TV series but never confirmed by him personally. In a recent interview, Hawley addressed the project and revealed what the tentative plans were. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I thought it would be interesting if you could expand. If you're going to make something for television, you've got 10 hours let's say. Even if you have a lot of action, like two hours, then you're still going to have eight hours left. So what is the show about? That's what I tried to talk to them about. As I did with Legion, the exercise is: Let's take the superhero stuff out of the show and see if it's still a great show. What's the show about? Let's take the Alien out of the show. What's the show about? What are the themes, who are the characters and what is the human drama? Then we drop the aliens back in and we go, 'This is great. Not only is there great human drama, but there's aliens!'"

Unfortunately, Noah Hawley did not reveal specifically when the show would have taken place in the timeline. Nor did he reveal any specific plot details. Hawley, who also has a Star Trek movie that may or may not be getting made at Paramount, spoke a bit more about where he was coming from. To him, Alien is the opposite of Star Trek.

"Alien is on some level the complete opposite of Stark Trek. It's sort of about humanity at its worst. There's this moment in the second film when Sigourney says, 'I don't know which species is worse. At least they don't screw each other over for a percentage.' If you look at what Aliens tends to be, it's usually a trapped story, trapped in a ship, trapped in a prison, etc. And because the Alien has this life cycle to it, where it goes from egg, to chestburster, to xenomorph, there becomes a certain routine to it."

As for why the show didn't proceed, that most likely has to do with the Disney/Fox merger that went into effect last year. Fox controlled the Alien franchise so it ultimately wound up in Disney's hands. Many projects that were in development at Fox ended up being scrapped once the merger was finalized. It seems this was one of them.

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott is still planning to make a sequel to 2017's Alien: Covenant, possibly once he's done filming The Last Duel. Though the filmmaker recently made it seem like the new movie will distance itself from the previous two prequels. This news comes to us via Observer.