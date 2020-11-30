It may not be happening now, or ever, but discussions have taken place regarding an Alien TV show. Before the Disney/Fox merger went into effect, Fargo creator Noah Hawley had been in discussions to bring the iconic sci-fi franchise to the small screen. While Hawley remains mum on the details, he did touch on the topic recently, though asserts that he's not committed to the project at this time.

Fargo season 4 recently wrapped up its run and Noah Hawley discussed the show in a recent interview. During the conversation, the subject of Alien came up. Hawley, at first, simply explained that Disney has a strong desire to make the most of the franchises that they obtained in the Fox merger. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I know that there's an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back. And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it. But I know that like any studio that there's a great desire to make the most of one's library so I wouldn't be surprised to see something like that."

While R-rated horror/sci-fi isn't Disney's typical area of expertise, the studio is clearly exploring new types of content following the merger. We recently learned that Dan Trachtenberg is working on a new Predator movie. Ryan Reynolds is also finally pressing forward with Deadpool 3, which recently locked in a pair of new writers. Disney would be leaving a lot of money on the table if they rejected doing R-rated content entirely. Noah Hawley, however, reiterated that he has conversations here and there, no commitment has been made.

"Ya know, I have conversations from time to time but I'm not committed."

When pressed further, Noah Hawley also revealed that there are no story details set in place saying, "No, I haven't, nothing is at that stage." In a previous interview, Hawley had explained that his approach was to take the "alien" out of the show and see what's left. See if it's still interesting. Then explore the human element from there. Beyond that, little to nothing was revealed about what his pitch for the proposed show may have been. Or could be, assuming /tag/disney/Disney circles back to him. For the moment, Disney hasn't said much of anything regarding its official plans for the franchise.

The last movie was 2017's Alien: Covenant. The movie was met with a mixed response and disappointed at the box office, taking in just $238 million against a reported $97 million budget. Ridley Scott is currently developing another sequel that also remains largely mysterious in nature. Though Scott has said that it is going to "evolve" once again, leaving behind what he began exploring in Prometheus. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.