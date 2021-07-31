Last year, it was finally confirmed that an Alien TV show is happening. Noah Hawley, of Fargo fame, is bringing the franchise to the small screen for the first time, with the series in development at FX. Now, Hawley has shared some details about the story, including the fact that this will not be another tale about Ellen Ripley, the character played by Sigourney Weaver who we first met in Ridley Scott's original 1979 cinematic classic.

Noah Hawley, in a recent interview, touched on the Alien series in detail for the first time since its official confirmation during Disney's investor day last year. He confirmed that the first couple of scripts are written and they are currently in the planning phase, with plans to film next spring. Hawley then explained how his show will compare to previous movies in the franchise. Here's what he had to say about it.

"What's next for me, it looks like, is [an] Alien series for FX, taking on that franchise and those amazing films by Ridley Scott and James Cameron and David Fincher. Those are great monster movies, but they're not just monster movies. They're about humanity trapped between our primordial, parasitic past and our artificial intelligence future, and they're both trying to kill us. Here you have human beings and they can't go forward and they can't go back. So I find that really interesting."

When the show, which had been rumored for some time, was officially announced, all that was confirmed is that the story will take place on Earth and that it will be a "scary thrill ride" set "not too far in the future." While the Alien vs. Predator movies took place on Earth, this will be the first time a canon story in the franchise will be primarily set on our planet. Speaking further, Hawley confirmed that Ripley won't be involved, while explaining his take on the universe.

"It's not a Ripley story. She's one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don't want to mess with it. It's a story that's set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped... Trapped in a prison, trapped in a spaceship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can't contain it?' are more immediate."

It sounds like we can expect Xenomorphs on the loose. But we can also expect some real-world symbolism. Noah Hawley also explained that "On some level it's also a story about inequality." He then suggests we will be seeing more of the higher-ups within the Weyland-Yutani Corporation to illustrate this inequality.

"In mine, you're also going to see the people who are sending [the people who have to do the dirty work]. So you will see what happens when the inequality we're struggling with now isn't resolved. If we as a society can't figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what's going to happen to us?"

Ridley Scott is expected to executive produce the show alongside Noah Hawley. No casting has been confirmed as of yet. This will be the first Alien project to go forward since 2017's Alien: Covenant, which was a relative disappointment at the box office. Though Scott still has plans to make another movie in the universe. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Vanity Fair.