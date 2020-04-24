Alien fans who also happen to have a sizable chunk of change laying around may have something worthwhile to spend it on. The folks at Big Bad Toy Store have revealed a new life-size Xenomorph statue inspired by Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi/horror classic. The statue is undeniably impressive, but the quality comes at a cost.

The Alien Big Chap Life-Size Limited Edition Statue is going for $8,000 and requires a hefty $1,600 non-refundable down payment. The statue stands eight-feet tall and is limited to a run of 150. The company says that it is of "museum quality" and the images they have released certainly speak to that. The Xenomorph looks like it was ripped straight from the screen and brought to life. The product description reads as follows.

"From the original 1979 Alien film and based off the H.R. Giger design for the film, Hollywood Collectibles Group presents the life-size Big Chap statue. Standing about 8 feet tall, Big Chap has been constructed from fiberglass and mixed media and stands atop an Alien themed display base! Painstakingly recreated by an Aliens SFX professional with meticulous attention to detail, the Xeno's terrifying presence has been captured perfectly! To ensure authenticity, the major components of the body can trace their lineage back to the molds used to create the original movie costume."

As far as movie collectibles go, this is an impressive creation. Though, it is certainly aimed at a small section of the fanbase that can afford to drop eight grand on a statue. Not to mention having to find space for it once it arrives. But one would be hard pressed to find a better recreation of H.R. Giger's iconic creation for Alien elsewhere on the collector's market.

Alien remains a stone cold cinematic classic. With a cast led by Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley, the movie was a critical and financial smash, paving the way for several sequels of varying quality over the years. With the exception of Scott's divisive 2012 prequel Premetheus, they have all centered on the deadly Xenomorphs. To date, across eight entries (counting the Alien Vs. Predator movies) the franchise has grossed more than $1.64 billion at the global box office.

The last entry was 2017's Alien: Covenant, which followed in the footsteps of Prometheus taking place before the events of Alien. It underperformed financially and was met with a mixed response. Thanks to the Disney/Fox merger, Disney is now in control of the property and, for now, it's not completely clear what their plans are. Though, we have heard rumors of a live-action TV show that might be in the cards. Those who are interested in shelling out for one of these Xenomorph statues can head on over to Big Bad Toy Store. For those who just want to check it out, be sure to check out the collection of photos.