Super7's Alien Xenomorph trick-or-treat bucket has arrived just in time for Halloween. The officially licensed bucket is ready to go hunt for candy this year and probably get some scares. Or, it's ready to just sit on a shelf next to some other collectibles from the Alien franchise, like Super7's ReAction figures that were released last year around this time. It's not clear what the company will have in store for horror fans at this year's New York Comic-Con, but there will more than likely be a few tricks up their sleeve since they appear to be pretty good at it.

The Xenomorph trick-or-treat bucket is the fifth bucket that Super7 has produced. Last year, they unveiled their Universal Monsters buckets, which include, Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Mummy, and Wolfman. All five buckets are currently for sale on the official Super7 website. They don't appear to be limited edition, but you might want to get one, or all five, before they run out. With Halloween on the way, there is a good chance that they will sell out and you don't want to be left out when it comes to trick-or-treating in style this year.

This trick-or-treat bucket is mostly all black, with some light gray areas along the side of its head. The mouth is open, complete with some silver teeth and is either getting ready to do something horrifying or get some candy. We're hoping it's the latter. Regardless, just like the Universal Monsters buckets, the Xenomorph is really well done and has the same cartoonish style that the others have, but with some pretty intricate desigin. Also, all of the buckets are on sale for only $20, so there's really no excuse not to buy one or even all of them.

The Halloween buckets from Super7 sure are a lot cooler than taking around an empty pillowcase. While they are pretty small, you can always drop off your loot and then go fill it back up. Or, you can look at it as a way to not eat as much candy on October 31st. Regardless, the Alien Xenomorph trick-or-treat bucket is a must-own for any fans of the franchise, even if it isn't used to go hunt down candy.

Since it's September, the Halloween season has already officially kicked off. Stores started popping up at the end of August and Disneyland has already switched the Haunted Mansion over to The Nightmare Before Christmas theme. But the big indicator that Halloween is on the way is the opening of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, which opened this week in Florida and opens next week in Hollywood. If all that wasn't enough, IT Chapter Two is now in theaters to get everybody in the Halloween mood. You can head over to the official Super7 website to get your very own Alien Xenomorph trick-or-treat bucket.

AVAILABLE NOW: Every day is Halloween at Super7 with the new SuperBuckets @AlienAnthology Xenomorph! An officially licensed retro plastic bucket suitable for trick-or-treating or carrying liquids or solids. Collect it here: https://t.co/BmR3o9C5Sfpic.twitter.com/xYJiaLeUXe — Super7 (@super7store) August 28, 2019