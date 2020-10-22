Netflix has released the first footage from the highly anticipated Alien Xmas stop-motion holiday special. The footage is bundled in with the streaming platform's November additions. Back in 2019, Jon Favreau revealed that he was working with Stephen, Charles, and Edward Chiodo, aka The Chiodo Brothers (Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Elf) on a stop-motion Christmas special for Netflix. The 40-minute special is an animated adaptation of The Chiodo Brothers' 2015 holiday book of the same name.

Alien Xmas takes place when a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempt to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet. Only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world. The footage is very brief, but it begins with Santa Claus asking if he can tell some children a "crazy" Christmas story. From there, we are treated to our first look at X, as he attempts to bring some Christmas "joy." In addition, some new still images from the special were released.

Guess who made puppets for a new Netflix special? Hi it me. 👽ALIEN XMAS🎅🏻 is a heartwarming tale created by the makers of KILLER KLOWNS from OUTER SPACE. And I’ll be in the credits! 🥰 (These images represent assets made by a whole team of talented artists, not just me!) pic.twitter.com/4S5WlzGiKo — Devin Mireles (@Devinsdudes) October 22, 2020

X doesn't come to Earth with the best intentions, but he later figures out what he has to do to stop an all-out alien invasion of Earth. As it turns out, there is a lesson for X, and the rest of his alien friends to learn, though you'll have to either watch Alien Xmas or read the book to find out. The special is all set to premiere November 20th, exclusively on Netflix. The 2015 book is currently available wherever books are sold online.

Jon Favreau serves as executive producer on Alien Xmas and it stars Keythe Farley, Dee Bradley Baker, and Kaliayh Rhambo. The Chiodo Brothers are probably best known for creating the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space. However, their unique style of animation and VFX credits are all over the place. Some of their credits include Team America: World Police, Elf, and Pee-wee's Big Adventure. In addition to directing and co-writing Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Stephen Chiodo served as animator and technical director on Tim Burton's short Vincent.

In 2019, Jon Favreau said, "I've been trying to work with these guys the Chiodo brothers, who did the stop-motion on Elf, it took over 15 years, only because the business model changed." Thankfully, Jon Favreau was able to team up with The Chiodo Brothers once more. Alien Xmas looks like it could be a brand-new holiday classic for a new generation of children, along with old school horror fans, who may have children of their own now. The work of The Chiodo Brothers has been in so many iconic projects over the years, but it feels like they never really get the credit that they deserve. Maybe Alien Xmas will change all of that. You can check out the first footage from the holiday special above, thanks to the Netflix YouTube channel. The footage begins at the 1:19 mark.