Alien conspiracists and UFO truthers unite, your must-see movie of the year has arrived. Get ready for the shocking extraterrestrial expose Aliens at the Pentagon. Orchard has released the first trailer for this hard hitting look into the real Alien threat looming over our planet. We also have a look at the spooky poster, which shows space crafts hovering just over one of our most protected military areas.

Nick Pope, the UFO Insider known as "The Real Fox Mulder" of X-Files fame, provides shocking and revelatory insight into the latest leaks from the CIA regarding the Alien presence on Earth and the ramifications for our society.

For years, the US government denied they investigated UFOs, so when the existence of a secret Pentagon program to study the phenomenon was revealed in late 2017, the bombshell revelation made headline news around the world. The Pentagon's classified UFO project was so cleverly hidden, it didn't even use the term 'UFO' in its title. Known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP for short), this multi-million dollar classified program researched and investigated UFOs, with even Congress knowing nothing about this super-secret unit.

Follow Nick Pope and learn the secret history of AATIP, how they studied videos of military jets chasing UFOs, looked at 'mystery metals', and even conducted tests on close encounter witnesses. Pope puts the AATIP story into context, revealing how a 'believer faction' within government is making its move, and explaining how and why they've taken their work out of government and into the private sector. This work takes us tantalizingly close to a definitive explanation of the UFO mystery, but that explanation might not be the one people are hoping for, because the T in AATIP stands for "threat" - and there's a reason for that.

J. Michael Long directs Aliens in the Pentagon. This isn't his first documentary of 2018, as he's explored many controversial subjects this year, starting with Dark Forces: Shadow People, which goes in-depth into the dark spiritual or supernatural entities that have shown up in folklore throughout the years, and continue to be a presence in modern society. Long also went Bigfoot hunting in Sasquatch Hunters. He looks at our current political state in America with Donkeys and Elephants. And his first foray into Aliens during 2018 was actually Ancient Alien America, which teases an extraterrestrial presence has been amongst us all along.

Now, you can explore the truth behind the cover up, with the first Aliens at the Pentagon trailer arriving direct from The Orchard Movies. You can also take a look at the creepy one-sheet they have provided for this release, which is available starting today, October 9th, wherever great alien documentaries are available for VOD on the internet.