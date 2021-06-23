Heads up, Alien fans as a brand new video game is coming our way, and sooner than expected. Cold Iron Studios has revealed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite is set to be released this summer on August 24. What's more, they have revealed a brand new trailer for the video game, which previews the action-packed Xenomorph hunting that is on deck in just a couple of months.

The Alien franchise trailer opens with some atmospheric shots. A ship hovering above an unidentified planet. A desolate installation. But we quickly get to the goods as a Xenomorph darts across the screen. We get a glimpse at what it's going to be like in the shoes of a Colonial Marine, blasting away at various threats. And there are quite a few new beasts that players will need to contend with.

The video game was originally announced four months ago and came as something of a surprise. When it was announced, it was titled Aliens: Fireteam, but the "Elite" has since been added. It is Set in the same universe as the movie franchise that kicked off with Ridley Scott's Alien in 1979. It is described as a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. An official description of the game reads as follows.

"Players will face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience."

Elsewhere in the franchise, FX is currently working on an Alien TV show. Noah Hawley (Fargo) is heading up the show, with Ridley Scott expected to produce. Additionally, Scott is still trying to get a new movie made, though updates on that project have been slow to come.

Pre-orders for the game are available now.Aliens: Fireteam Elite will retail for $39.99 Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Deluxe Edition) is also available for $69.99. This edition includes the Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack. The Endeavor Pass will contain four cosmetic DLC bundles, including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories and more. They will be released alongside free major gameplay updates. The Endeavor Veteran Pack will contain over 20 cosmetic items, including armor kit skins, emotes, weapon colors and decals. The Endeavor Pass and Endeavor Veteran Pack will also be available for purchase separately.

Pre-ordering either version of the Aliens game also grants access to the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes a Bandana head accessory, Red Digital Camo weapon colors, 3 weapon decals, and a "Chestburster" joke emote. Aliens: Fireteam Elite arrives for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 24.