Surprise! We're getting a brand new Alien video game this summer. Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games have revealed the first trailer for Aliens: Fireteam. The game will put players in the shoes of a Colonial Marine as they take on Xenomorphs and other extraterrestrial threats with a team of soldiers.

The video game trailer is action-packed. This is far more James Cameron's than it is Ridley Scott's original Alien. Instead of slow-build tension and jump scares, this is all-out war against the deadly creatures. We got a great feel for what the game is going to look like and how it is going to put players right in the middle of the action. A synopsis for Aliens: Fireteam has been revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"2202. A mysterious distress call reroutes your Marine Assault Unit to LV-895 in the outer colonies, where deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival. Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience."

"This is the action game Aliens fans have been waiting for," Cold Iron Studios head Craig Zinkievich said of the game in announcing it. Players will get to choose from five unique classes; Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon. Each of these classes has special abilities and character perks. Players will, additionally, get to make use of an extensive arsenal that includes more than 30 weapons and over 70 mods/attachments.

This looks to be in stark contrast to 2014's Alien: Isolation. That game leaned more into the dread and terror of it all. It was a run and fight for your life and fight when you had to sort of thing. It leaned heavily on the story being told. This, on the other hand, is clearly all about action and getting your hands dirty. Not to say one is better than the other, but this is on the other end of the spectrum and could be what certain fans have been waiting for.

Disney seems intent on doing a lot with the Alien franchise following the Fox merger. Aside from this, they are said to be developing another movie with original director Ridley Scott. Additionally, an Alien TV series is in the works for FX from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, with Scott on board to produce.

The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Steam. Unfortunately, this is yet another highly-anticipated title that will not be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. Aliens: Fireteam arrives this summer, though no specific release date has been set. Cold Iron Studios. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.