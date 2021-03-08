Sigourney Weaver has named Aliens as the most satisfying movie of the popular sci-fi series to portray her iconic character Ellen Ripley. Weaver first began appearing as Ripley in Ridley Scott's original Alien movie in 1979. She'd later reprise the role for James Cameron's Aliens in 1986, David Fincher's Alien 3 in 1992, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Alien Resurrection in 1997.

Speaking about her involvement in the franchise in a new interview with Collider, here's what Sigourney Weaver had to say when she was directly asked which Alien movie was her favorite to make.

"Oh, goodness, that's difficult. The best-constructed story for the character to tell was in Aliens, just because Jim [Cameron] has such an amazing sense of structure of story. To take this character out of hyper-sleep, have no one believe her, have her be exiled into this limbo land where no one believes her and her family's dead."

"The whole set-up for Ripley in Aliens and then what she ends up doing and what it, finding this new family by the end. The whole structure of that story, to me, was gold. I always felt that I could jump up and down on it. It was such a great, supportive, arc for the character. In that sense, the second one for Ripley is probably the most satisfying."

Directed by James Cameron, Aliens also starred Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, Lance Henriksen, Bill Paxton, Jenette Goldstein, Ricco Ross, Carrie Henn, and Al Matthews. Many critics would agree that Aliens is at the top of the franchise, if not outright the very best installment. At the time of its release, it was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It was also met with universal praise from critics, earning Weaver a Best Actress nomination at the Academy Awards for her amazing performance in the movie.

Though Weaver suited back up as Ripley for a parody sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, it doesn't seem likely we'll see her back in the role for another Alien movie. It hasn't been for a lack of trying, as Weaver had expressed her interest in reprising the role for a new Alien movie by Neill Blomkamp several years back. For whatever reason, the project died in development hell, leaving poor Ripley in purgatory. Ridley Scott is reportedly developing another Alien movie, but there's no indication at this time that Weaver will be involved.

The jury is out on Ellen Ripley, but it's looking like we'll see Weaver reprising another popular sci-fi role from her past. In the same Collider interview, the actress revealed that a Galaxy Quest sequel was also in the planning stages. Although the late Alan Rickman wouldn't be able to return, Weaver feels the rest of the cast "would love to participate because it was such a wonderful experience" shooting the original movie. Weaver also says there "may be good news on that front," as far as successfully reviving the series at some point in the future.

