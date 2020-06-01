China is all set to begin searching for aliens later this this year. They will start using The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, aka FAST, to search for intelligent life outside of Earth and our solar system. Construction on the massive telescope started way back in 2011 and concluded in 2016, though it did not go into operation until January of this year. Thus far, it has only been used for general scientific purposes, which will continue when the search for aliens begins.

FAST will begin searching for alien signals in September. Professor Zhang Tongjie, chief scientist of Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), revealed for the first time since the equipment upgrade, "China Sky Eye" is expected to officially launch a search for extraterrestrial civilizations. However, he doesn't think UFO and alien enthusiasts should get their hopes up just yet. Tongjie says there are, "interesting narrowband candidate ET signals," out there, but he doesn't expect any of them to come from intelligent life just yet.

If there are aliens out there using similar radio technologies, FAST should be able to locate them. The "'Chinese Sky Eye's' pursuit of aliens is related to its sky survey mode." In addition to observing the sky with the help of the Earth's rotation, "it can also secretly send 'autumn waves' to specific target celestial bodies for repeated observation." FAST will find the aliens if they are out there and close enough, but will they be able to come up with any results? Earth doesn't exactly seem like a place anybody would really want to visit at the moment.

If aliens are checking out Earth right now using their own telescopes, they might be quite frightened at what they see. Instead of trying to make contact, they might just pack up and go home. After repeated rumors of aliens over the years, it would be amazing to make contact with them. Ouyang Ziyuan, the chief scientist of China's lunar exploration project and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, says he has never lost hope for finding aliens while looking out into space. Many people feel the same way and hope that the world's governments will release all of their information on UFOs and aliens in the near future.

We're going to have to wait until September to see what China's FAST comes up with. Or we could head over to former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge's neck of the woods. His To the Stars Academy has been at the leading edge of making sure civilians know about the existence of UFOs. They recently had videos officially declassified for the first time as the United States military came into contact with different UFOs from over the years. Maybe DeLonge and China will be able to work together on this one. This information was first reported by China Tech City.