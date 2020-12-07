Aliens apparently don't want to be revealed because "humanity isn't ready," according to the former head of Israel's space program. Professor Haim Eshed served from 1981 to 2010 as the head of Israel's security space program and he claims that aliens are real. If that wasn't enough, Eshed says that there is a real-life "Galactic Federation," who believe that Earth can't handle the truth at this point in time.

In a recent interview, Professor Haim Eshed talked about the existence of aliens from his years of experience with the space program. At the age of 87, Eshed holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the Technion, a master's degree in performance research, and a doctorate in aeronautical engineering. He also has extensive experience in IDF Military Intelligence. You can read what he had to say about the aliens below.

"The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: 'Wait, let people calm down first.' They don't want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding."

Allegedly President Donald Trump was going to make a big reveal about aliens, but the aliens in question wouldn't let him do it. Things get even more interesting from there. "They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are," says Professor Haim Eshed. He goes on to claim that the aliens are working with the United States government.

"There's an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There's an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts."

If you're asking yourself if Haim Eshed may have lost his mind, he is well aware of his current reputation. "If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he says. "Wherever I've gone with this in academia, they've said: the man has lost his mind. Today they're already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing." Eshed is not fearful for revealing these alien secrets, though the aliens might have something to say about it.

If the aliens didn't want President Donald Trump to blow their cover, what makes Haim Eshed more qualified to do so? Whatever the case may be, one has to wonder if former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge and his To the Stars Academy have reached out to Eshed yet. DeLonge has been the one revealing UFO secrets over the years and some people still don't believe him. The Jewish Press was one of the first outlets to report on Haim Eshed's alien claims.