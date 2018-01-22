Alison Brie has responded to the sexual misconduct allegations made against James Franco. Brie, who was at the SAG Awards in honor of her nomination for her work in Netflix's Glow, not only stars with Franco in The Disaster Artist, but she's also married to Dave Franco, the elder Franco's brother. That being the case, during the SAG Awards over the weekend, she was asked about the sexual misconduct claims made against James Franco by several women recently. Here's what she had to say.

"What we've always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is a time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do."

Following James Franco's win for best actor at the Golden Globes, several women took to Twitter to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Ally Sheedy, who he worked with on an off-Broadway play, sent out several since-deleted tweets accusing the star of misconduct. Not long after, The Los Angeles Times published a story that had accounts from five different women, including Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The Time's Up movement, which was recently started by many powerful women working in the industry to fight sexual harassment, is supported by Alison Brie. Part of the controversy surrounding James Franco has to do with the fact that he was wearing a Time's Up pin at the Golden Globes, which was criticized heavily by his accusers and by many others in the wake of these allegations. Franco has said the accusations against him are false. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert shortly after his win for The Disaster Artist, he had this to say.

"I can't, the way I live my life, I can't live if there's restitution to be made. I will make it. So if I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that's how that works. I don't know what else, I don't know what else to do. I mean, as far as the bigger issues, you know, how we do it. I, look, I really don't have the answers and I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. You know, there were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say, and I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to."

During this weekend's Woman's March, Scarlett Johansson made headlines for calling out James Franco in her speech and asking for her #TimesUp pin back. The Disaster Artist is considered a heavy favorite to earn some Oscar nominations tomorrow, with James Franco, who claimed earlier last year that he was suffering from a midlife crisis, still likely to earn a Best Actor nod for his work as Tommy Wiseau. If the movie does wind up with some nominations, there's no telling how these accusations are going to affect the movie come time for The Academy Awards ceremony next month. You can check out the full clip of Alison Brie's response, courtesy of the E! News Twitter account, for yourself below.