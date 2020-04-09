It is almost impossible to predict which movies will capture the public attention the most, so varied and eclectic are people's tastes. One such movie that has been a surprise hit among fans is last year's cyberpunk action movie Alita: Battle Angel. Though the movie only broke even at the box office, calls for a sequel have been numerous and vocal amongst the dedicated fanbase. Well, now one of the stars of the first movie, Inglourious Basterds star Christoph Waltz declares his desire for Alita: Battle Angel 2 as well as his reasoning for why one has not been announced.

"Of course! Of course I would! But, you know, I'm as wise as you are. I haven't heard anything and I'm a little disappointed and surprised that I haven't heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers. I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result."

"You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney. Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

So, Christoph Waltz speculates that it might be because the property is now owned by Disney, and that is why no follow-up has not been announced. Perhaps the movie does not fit into the 'Disneyfication', as he puts it. This is very possible, as Disney has now acquired Fox and the various properties that were housed there, with the studio no doubt now pondering and planning the best course of action for each one. As far as Waltz is concerned, Dinsey may well have zero interest in continuing the story, thereby killing the franchise before it has even had a chance to get going.

Christoph Waltz's comments are sure to disappoint the many Alita: Battle Angel fans who have been hoping and praying that a sequel will start production sooner rather than later. Despite the movie's breakaway success and strong emerging fanbase, there has not yet been any indication whether an Alita: Battle Angel sequel will ever become a reality. Still, it is promising to hear that Waltz very much wants a sequel to go ahead and would love to return to the cyberpunk world of Alita.

For those who have perhaps not seen the movie yet, Alita: Battle Angel follows the titular Alita, a battle cyborg, who is revived by Ido, a doctor, who realizes that she actually has the soul of a teenager. Alita then sets out to learn about her past and find her true identity. Christoph Waltz played Dr. Dyson Ido in Alita: Battle Angel. He is the title character's father figure and mentor, helping her to prepare for the epic battles that constantly come her way throughout Robert Rodriguez's beloved blockbuster. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.