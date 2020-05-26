Following the unprecedented reveal that The Snyder Cut not only exists but will be released, diehard fanbases are eager to see what they can achieve next if they just shout loud enough. Much like the Snyder Cut campaign, a similar crusade has sprung up around Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel over the last few years, with fans clamoring for Alita: Battle Angel 2. Well, their latest effort is both about raising awareness for the follow-up they so desperately want, and helping an important charity.

The new campaign was inspired by producer Jon Landau, who addressed the fanbase in a social media post saying, "Here's to the The Alita Army and all of the fans of Alita: Battle Angel. Hope you are staying healthy and safe". This has led to the Alita Army raising funds which will be used to pay for a digital billboard that they will purchase on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. The billboard will be then be used to run an ad for the Alita: Battle Angel sequel they long for, with the ad being run 30 times an hour. The Alita Army raised $1,617 in six hours to complete the transaction, and this will allow the billboard to run from June 1st to June 7th.

However, to show that the fanbase are not only huge fans of Alita: Battle Angel, but also a bunch of decent people, the funds to pay for the Los Angeles billboard that would call for the sequel, the group also has called attention to an Amazon Wish List promoted by Alita herself Rosa Salazar. The Wish List allows patrons to purchase essential items for homeless people, with the actress saying that she has been receiving messages from fans asking how they can pitch in having seen her making donations to the homeless in her community. This inspired the Alita Army to get involved and combine the two campaigns, which sounds like the kind of inspiring good news we all need right now.

Ordinarily this kind of campaign would be tantamount to fantasy, but since the announcement of the release of The Snyder Cut, fans will no doubt be thinking that almost anything is possible if you just keep at it.

Alita: Battle Angel follows Alita, a battle cyborg who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Alita then sets out to learn about her past and find her true identity. The movie ends on a cliffhanger, with Alita vowing to take the fight to the world's oppressors.

The movie was directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, who co-wrote the script with Laeta Kalogridis. Rosa Salazar stars through performance-capture animation as Alita. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson star in supporting roles. This comes to us from The Alita Army.