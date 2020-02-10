Fans of last years' sci-fi action flick Alita: Battle Angel have taken their fight for Alita: Battle Angel 2 to the skies, and not just any skies, but the ones directly over the Academy Award ceremony. They have been demanding that Disney greenlight a sequel to the 2019 movie, and have now put together a banner, and hired a place, in order to fly their message over the heads of the very people who can potentially make it happen.

The banner was spotted by an attendee at the Oscars, vlogger Jessica Chobot, who posted an image of it to social media along with a caption summing up just how commendable the efforts of Alita fans really are.

"DAMN. That is some passion for Alita. #AlitaSequel #OSCARS"

The banner was emblazoned with the popular hashtags "#AlitaSequel" and "#AlitaArmy", which no doubt bought a mixture of smiles and confusion from onlookers. Perhaps there were even some triumphant fist punches towards the sky by those fans who share in the fight for a sequel. This comes very recently after fans dubbing themselves as the Alita Army took to social media and managed to get the #AlitaSequel hashtag trending.

The image was snapped while the banner flew over the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, which was where the 92nd Academy Awards were held, of course. According to reports the banner was paid for by the intrepid Alita Army after they were able to raise $1,810 in donations from other fans who also wish to see a follow-up hit the big screen.

Alita: Battle Angel was released last year, and comes from visionary filmmakers James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez. The movie follows Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Christoph Waltz's Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.

It is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past - she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she's grown to love. Alita: Battle Angel is an epic, steampunk adventure of hope, empowerment and, of course, adrenaline-pumping action.

Alita: Battle Angel took years to get off the ground, for the movie sadly going on to underperform financially, leaving a sequel something of a long shot. The movie received a luke-warm reception from critics but has since gained quite the fan following, with the banner no doubt just the beginning of the campaign for an Alita sequel we will hopefully one day see come to cinematic fruition. This comes to us from Jessica Chobot's Official Twitter Account.