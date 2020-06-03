The fan lead campaign for a sequel to 2019's Alita: Battle Angel rages on, and now a series of new billboards have been erected in Los Angeles calling for a follow-up to the cyberpunk sci-fi adventure. Here's what was said about these inventive and provoking signs that have been popping up around the outskirts of Hollywood.

"Hey Disney, these ads are running today on a billboard in Koreatown in downtown Los Angeles. They're saying that the Alita Army wants an Alita sequel."

Despite a lukewarm critical reception, the love for Alita: Battle Angel has grown since the movie's release and has now gained a very vocal, and very dedicated following that really want to see Alita: Battle Angel 2. Financially, Alita: Battle Angel was a moderate success, bringing in $401.7 million worldwide. Sadly, the total was not enough to automatically ensure that a sequel would be greenlit, leaving the future of the property up in the air.

Regardless, the Alita Army is determined to keep up the fight for the franchise, with the fanbase having so far produced an ongoing social media campaign. The group has also flown a banner stating their desire for Alita: Battle Angel 2 over this year's Academy Awards ceremony, in an attempt to get the attention of Disney.

The Alita Army's latest maneuver has seen several billboards appear in Los Angeles. Each billboard is emblazoned with a character from the movie and contains a different quote from one of the stars including Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, and Tilly Lockey, a British amputee with bionic arms, each voicing their support for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

Alita: Battle Angel follows Alita, a battle cyborg who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Alita then sets out to learn about her past and find her true identity. The movie ends on a cliffhanger, with Alita vowing to take the fight to the world's oppressors. This teasing ending is one of the many reasons that fans are so desperate to see an Alita sequel come to light.

The movie was directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, who co-wrote the script with Laeta Kalogridis. Rosa Salazar stars through performance-capture animation as Alita. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson star in supporting roles. This comes to us from The Alita Army.

These new billboards come hot on the heels of another major fan campaign finding huge success. With the infamous The Snyder Cut now being given an official release on HBO Max, the dreams of campaigns such as the Alita Army no longer seem a million miles away. The Snyder Cut fanbase applied similar methods as the Alita: Battle Angel 2 campaign, including hashtags on social media and billboards in cities.

Now that Warner Bros. is going ahead with the release of the Snyder Cut in 2021, this unprecedented victory has led to other campaigns seeing a resurgence on social media. Whilst the likelihood of an Alita: Battle Angel sequel remains uncertain, the Alita Army will no doubt continue to fight on. This comes to us courtesy of Charlie Schmidt.