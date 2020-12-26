In 2019, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez teamed up with James Cameron to present Alita: Battle Angel, a cyberpunk adaptation of the 1990 manga classic Battle Angel Alita. The movie underperformed at the box office but quickly gained a cult classic status online, with fans clamoring for a sequel. In an interview with Forbes, Rodriguez hinted that the franchise might find new life on a streaming platform, and is optimistic that Alita: Battle Angel 2 may happen on #Disney+..

"I think anything is possible. Disney bought Fox, and they have Disney+, so that is worth the conversation. I know other people would love to see another, and I would love to do another one. As far as where it would go or how it would be made, I think streaming has opened up many opportunities such as sequels. It's already a pre-sold concept, it's already got a built-in audience that wants to see it, and then it's delivered to them in a way that's the easiest for them to consume. So, it's not a bad idea."

Alita: Battle Angel was always meant to be the start of a new franchise. The film told the story of a future Earth that was devastated by a catastrophic war known as "The Fall". In the new post-apocalyptic society, a scientist, played by Christoph Waltz, discovers a cyborg body in the scrapyard housing a living human brain. The scientist places the brain in a new metal body and names his creation Alita.

The human/cyborg hybrid wakes up with no memory of her past life and embarks on a quest to regain her memories. With a star-studded cast, cutting-edge special effects, and an intriguing central storyline, Alita: Battle Angel appeared all set to be Hollywood's next major franchise.

Although that did not end up happening, the fandom that the movie garnered the world over is a passionate one. Much like the #ReleasTheSnyderCut movement, the #AlitaSequel movement has gathered strength over time, with the message trending on Twitter, and appearing on billboards.

Just as the "Snyder Cut" finally found a home on the HBO Max streaming service, Robert Rodriguez seems to believe that if and when an Alita sequel is made, it will be on a streaming platform, which for Disney means Disney+. Previously, Christoph Waltz had hinted that the reason the sequel might not get made is because the Alita: Battle Angel franchise does not fit in with Disney's brand.

"I haven't heard anything and I'm a little disappointed and surprised that I haven't heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers. I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result. You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney. Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything."

After Disney recently announced that Deadpool 3 has been greenlit, fans are hoping more non-PG13 movies follow suit. If the Alita sequel turns out to be one of them, the franchise will finally be able to reward its fans for their loyalty. This news originated at Forbes.