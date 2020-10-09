Despite failing to garner the kinds of box office numbers that had been hoped for, the cry for a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel has become one of the most passionate fan campaigns since The Snyder Cut. Excitement grew palpable following a social media post from one of the first movie's stars, Jai Courtney, who recently shared an image of himself in a motion capture suit, leading to rampant speculation that he was filming the eagerly anticipated Alita: Battle Angel 2. Sadly, Courtney has now cleared things up, debunking the rumors and revealing that the use of mo-cap was not for an Alita follow-up.

"I can tell you this, it wasn't for Alita: Battle Angel"

No doubt this will lead to the deafening sound of millions of disappointed groans as Jai Courtney crushes the hopes and dreams of the fanbase, now dubbed the Alita Army. the Alita: Battle Angel star did reveal what the mo-cap work was for though saying, "It was another thing. I actually got the chance to go do an episode of Love Death + Robots on Netflix," adding that the Love + Robots episode in question has been created by Deadpool director Tim Miller and director David Fincher. So, it's not all bad.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, Alita: Battle Angel follows Alita, a battle cyborg who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Alita then sets out to learn about her past and find her true identity. Rosa Salazar stars through performance-capture animation as Alita. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson star in supporting roles. Financially, Alita: Battle Angel was a moderate success, bringing in $401.7 million worldwide, which, regrettably, was not enough to automatically ensure that a sequel would be greenlit, leaving the future of the property up in the air.

The movie frustratingly ends on something of a cliffhanger, with Alita vowing to take the fight to the world's oppressors. This teasing ending is just one of the many reasons that fans are so desperate to see an Alita sequel eventually come to light. Despite the lukewarm response to the movie upon initial release, Rodriguez's hard work was not all in vain, as in the time since, the Alita Army has been determined to keep up the fight for the franchise and have so far produced a vocal, ongoing social media campaign. The highlights from their efforts so far include flying a banner stating their desire for Alita: Battle Angel 2 over the ceremony for the Academy Awards and erecting several billboards in Los Angeles.

The Alita Army will likely be out in full force later this month when the first Alita: Battle Angel returns to theaters for a limited time. Producer James Cameron took to social media to announce the rerelease saying, "We're with you #AlitaArmy - Alita's coming back to the big screen on October 30th."

As for Netflix's Love, Death + Robots, there is currently no scheduled release date for season 2. This disappointing news comes to us from Cinemablend.