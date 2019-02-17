Director Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel debuted at number one this weekend, having earned $27.8 million domestically. The long holiday numbers will be in on Monday morning, but it still isn't looking good for the long-awaited James Cameron-produced project. Worldwide, Alita: Battle Angel has brought in $130.8 million. The movie came in slightly higher than initial estimates, but it also cost quite a bit to make and years of development. It has been reported that the movie cost $170 million to produce, which does not factor in marketing.

Taking the second spot this weekend is The LEGO Movie 2, which is in its second week. The sequel took in $21.1 million and has made $97.3 million globally thus far. With that being said, the LEGO sequel has underperformed when compared to the 2014 original. At number three is Rebel Wilson's Isn't It Romantic with $14.2 million. The satirical take on the romantic comedy genre hit some bumps before it was released when Wilson claimed that she was the first plus-size rom-com star.

What Men Want took the fourth spot this weekend, having earned $10.9 million. The fantasy comedy, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Tracy Morgan, has received mixed reviews, but continues to earn. At number five is Happy Death Day 2U, which debuted with $9.8 million. The comedy slasher sequel has been praised, but many critics believe that it is not as imaginative and fresh as the first installment.

Related: Glass Wins 2nd Weekend Box Office as Serenity Bombs Big Time

Liam Neeson's dark comedy Cold Pursuit took in $6 million this weekend, which was enough to take the number six position. The movie is in its second weekend and has earned $21.1 million since premiering last weekend. At number seven is The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. The comedy earned $5.5 million over the weekend and has earned $103.7 million globally.

M. Night Shyamalan's Glass fell to number eight this weekend, having earned $3.8 million. To date, the thriller has brought in $234.7 globally, which is huge considering that the movie only cost the director $20 million to produce. At number nine is The Prodigy. The horror movie earned $3.1 million this weekend and has brought in a little over $11 million domestically since opening in theaters last weekend. And taking the tenth spot this weekend is Green Book, which has some considerable Academy Awards buzz surrounding it and could very well take home Best Picture. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.