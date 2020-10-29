Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez has now shared a brand-new poster for the imminent rerelease of his underappreciated cyberpunk-action movie. Depicting Rosa Salazar's Alita wielding her trusty Damascus Blade, the vibrant poster is sure to provide the committed fanbase, dubbed The Alita Army, with hope that this will not be the last audiences will see of the beloved manga character.

Until now, artwork advertising a movie theater rerelease has simply been old artwork with a date change, so putting together and releasing all new marketing material for a movie that is now over a year old is quite revealing. The effort being put into the upcoming rerelease is sure to get tongues wagging regarding the highly anticipated (but so far non-existent) follow-up.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, Alita: Battle Angel follows a young girl named Alita, a battle cyborg who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Alita then sets out to learn about her past and find her true identity.

Rosa Salazar stars through performance-capture animation as Alita, with Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson starring in supporting roles. Financially, Alita: Battle Angel was a moderate success, bringing in $401.7 million worldwide, which, regrettably, was not enough to automatically ensure that a sequel would be greenlit, leaving the future of the property up in the air.

The movie frustratingly ends on something of a cliffhanger, with Alita vowing to take the fight to the world's oppressors. This teasing ending is just one of the many reasons that fans are so desperate to see Alita 2 eventually come to light.

Sadly, due to Alita: Battle Angel failing to garner the kinds of box office numbers that had been hoped for upon initial release, a sequel is nowhere in sight. However, the desire for a follow-up has since grown into one of the most passionate fan campaigns since The Snyder Cut. Despite the lukewarm response to the first movie, Rodriguez's hard work was not all in vain, with campaigners The Alita Army determined to keep up the fight for the franchise, having produced a vocal social media campaign. The highlights from their efforts so far include flying a banner stating their yearning for Alita: Battle Angel 2 over the ceremony for the Academy Awards and erecting several billboards in Los Angeles highlighting their cause.

Producer James Cameron has even shown his support for the fan campaign, taking to social media recently to announce the movie's rerelease saying, "We're with you #AlitaArmy - Alita's coming back to the big screen on October 30th."

The Alita Army will likely be out in full force when the first Alita: Battle Angel returns to theaters for a limited time from this Friday. This comes to us courtesy of Robert Rodriguez's official Twitter account.