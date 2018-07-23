A brand new trailer for Alita: Battle Angel has arrived. Fox opted not to drop the trailer during San Diego Comic-Con. Instead, they hosted a live-stream Q&A with producer James Cameron, director Robert Rodriguez, producer Jon Landau, and star Rosa Salazar. They dropped this brand new footage for the ambitious manga adaptation during the Q&A which is massive in scope, full of action and honestly, a bit difficult to get a handle on.

The first teaser for Alita: Battle Angel arrived in December and gave us our first feel for this crazy flick, which is a blend of CGI and live-action that, for whatever reason, just feels very strange to look at. Having the villain from Deadpool as a bad guy, using only his head and having the rest of him as a crazy CGI robot, is just one example. Not to mention the titular character's crazy eye situation. This is a massive movie and that means it's also an expensive movie. Easily the biggest that Robert Rodriguez has ever handled. But is this movie already doomed before it even opens?

For one, there just doesn't seem to be much hype for this thing. Perhaps this new trailer will help matters a bit, but this thing reportedly comes with a $200 million budget. The kind of money Alita: Battle Angel has to make in order to become profitable is monster, gigantic blockbuster numbers. No matter how good (or bad) the movie turns out, it's going to be tough to make that kind of dough. This is starting to smell a bit like Jupiter Ascending or Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

In Alita: Battle Angel, when Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to protect her from her mysterious history, which is glimpsed in the trailer. Her street-smart new friend Hugo. offers to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past, she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control.

The cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson. Fox has the movie set to arrive on December 21, which also sees the release of Aquaman, which recently debuted its first trailer at SDCC, and Bumblebee, which is building quite a bit of positive buzz. It's hard to imagine either of those movies will lose much business to something like this. That's going to make it extra tough for Alita: Battle Angel to make the money it needs. You can check out the brand new trailer, courtesy of the 20th Century Fox YouTube channel, for yourself below.