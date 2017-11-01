In just a few days, Marvel will roll out the highly-anticipated Thor: Ragnarok, which introduces another powerful female character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Valkyrie, who has been confirmed as the MCU's first LGBTQ superhero. The MCU has been criticized for its lack of diversity in the past, but the studio seems to be making strides, with the first female-lead MCU movie, Captain Marvel, hitting theaters next year. Though, it seems that Tessa Thompson and some of the MCU's other female heroes have pitched an all-female Marvel movie to Kevin Feige. Here's what Tessa Thompson had to say about this potential project, and who was all involved in the pitch.

"I think in that group was Brie Larson, myself, Zoe Saldana, although she ran off to the bathroom, I think, so she came midway through the pitch but she had been in the rev-up to it. Scarlett Johansson. Pom (Klementieff) and Karen (Gillan), who are both in the Guardians movies. Yeah, I think it was that group. We were just sort of all in a semicircle talking, and it just came up, because none of us really worked together, well, I suppose Zoe, and Karen, and Pom, and wouldn't it be nice if we could all work together? And we were sort of speculating on the ways in which it might happen in Infinity War, or might not happen. And we thought, 'No, we should just have a whole movie where we know every day we're going to arrive and get to work together.' So we just ran right up to Kevin Feige and started talking about it."

What's interesting is that all of these actresses will be appearing in Infinity War with the exception of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, although she was recently spotted on the set of Avengers 4, which is still in production. Her inclusion in that movie makes sense, since she will be introduced in the Captain Marvel movie on March 8, 2019, which debuts between both Avengers movies. It's also worth noting that Joss Whedon said in a May 2016 interview that he would return to Marvel to direct an all-female Avengers movie. As for this all-female solo movie, Tessa Thompson revealed that Kevin Feige was rather receptive to their pitch.

"That's the thing that's so fantastic about Kevin is you always get general interest from him. At least when you start speaking, and then you might get 10 minutes in, and you sense that maybe something is not as exciting. But no, he's really open to collaboration and wants to hear what we're interested in."

Tessa Thompson previously mentioned this potential all-female MCU movie in a different interview while promoting Thor: Ragnarok, where she mentioned a Marvel comic team known as the Lady Liberators, that were formed in December 1970, appearing in just one The Avengers #83. The team was lead by Enchantress, who would disguise herself as Valkyrie and use her mind control on other female characters like Wasp, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow and Medusa. The team was later re-formed in 2008, lead by She-Hulk, in an effort to discover the identity of Red Hulk and get revenge against him. That team included Invisible Woman, Storm, Valkyrie, Thundra, Spider-Woman, Tigra, Black Widow and Hellcat. Tessa Thompson revealed these details in a new interview with Comic Book Resources, although it remains to be seen if this will actually happen or not.