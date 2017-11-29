Sony Pictures has released the second trailer for their highly-anticipated thriller All the Money in the World, but quite a lot has changed since the first trailer was released back in September. Last month, after numerous sexual assault allegations were levied against star Kevin Spacey, the decision was made to replace the actor with Christopher Plummer, in the pivotal role of J. Paul Getty. Now the first footage from these last-minute reshoots have been released in this trailer. The studio has also released four new character posters, featuring Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty, Christopher Plummer as his kidnapped grandson John Paul Getty III, Michelle Williams as his mother Gail Harris and Mark Wahlberg as Fletcher Chase, J. Paul Getty's fixer.

This trailer and character posters come just hours after the first look photo of Christopher Plummer on the last-minute reshoots, which took place in London and Rome between November 20 and today, November 29, when director Ridley Scott finally wraps filming on this project. Kevin Spacey had shot between eight and 10 days on the original shoot, with the filmmaker bringing back both Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for these reshoots, over the Thanksgiving holiday. The director revealed in a new interview that the footage he has shot has already been implemented into the final cut, with Sony still keeping the December 22 release date intact. After the Kevin Spacey scandal first broke, the director didn't want to have the actor's involvement tarnish the film or jeopardize its awards season run, thus leading to this unprecedented move.

All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son's captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son's life in the balance, Gail and Getty's advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

The report from earlier today also confirmed earlier reports that these All the Money in the World reshoots cost upwards of $10 million, a quarter of the original $40 million budget. Still, this pricey gamble could very well pay off, with the movie making even more headlines for the Christopher Plummer casting switch and the last minute reshoots that could result in a much bigger debut than anticipated for the movie. Still, the movie is facing quite a bit of competition, going up against Paramount's Downsizing, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3 and Warner Bros.' Father Figures, with Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman on Earth opening in December 20, and Disney's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 20th Century Fox's Ferdinand opening on December 15.

Director Ridley Scott is working from an adapted screenplay by David Scarpa (The Last Castle, The Day the Earth Stood Still), based on the book of the same name by John Pearson. The movie is being produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Quentin Curtis, Chris Clark, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam and Kevin J. Walsh. The film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language, some violence, disturbing images and brief drug content. Take a look at the new trailer below, courtesy of Sony Pictures YouTube, along with the four character posters below.