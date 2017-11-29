Sony Pictures has released the first photo of Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World, along with the first TV spot with the actor's new scenes. This comes less than a month after the groundbreaking decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, following widespread accusations of sexual misconduct against Spacey were brought forward. Director Ridley Scott is also speaking out for the first time about the controversial decision to remove Kevin Spacey, who played iconic billionaire J. Paul Getty, in an interview that took place during reshoots that happened just last week, on Thanksgiving Day in the U.K.

A new report from Entertainment Weekly reveals that the last-minute reshoots took place just outside of London at Hatfield House, a 17th Century Mansion, with the cast and crew snacking on Thanksgiving turkey and pie between takes. This report also confirmed another report from earlier this month, that claimed the reshoots would cost $10 million, with reshoots taking place between November 20 and November 29 in London and Rome, bringing back actors Mark Wahlberg as J. Paul Getty's fixer, Fletcher Chase, and Michelle Williams as Gail Harris, the mother of the kidnapped John Paul Getty III. Despite giving up her Thanksgiving holiday for the shoot, Michelle Williams is happy to do so, as she revealed in her interview from the set.

"I'm so very proud to be a part of this, we're all here for Ridley. When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better. This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong. And it sends a message to predators, you can't get away with this anymore. Something will be done."

The director also revealed where he was when he first heard about the Kevin Spacey allegations, at iconic U.K. recording studio Abbey Road, where he was finalizing the music. The director revealed that his behavior will not be tolerated, and, "we cannot let one person's action affect the good work of all these other people." So the decision was made quietly to replace Kevin Spacey, despite the director stating that he's very talented, he enjoyed his performance and that they got along well, adding that he had no idea about this kind of behavior. When asked what the first phone call he made was, the director laid out how he made this happen so quickly.

"You have to know who you're going to go for [to recast the role] and if he's available. Chris [Plummer] was always on the list. So you find that out, but quietly, because you don't want it going around. I flew into New York and met with [Plummer] and he said yes. So then we had to figure out if everyone else would be available to fit in these new days of shooting. Miraculously, they were. Before you can make the decision you have to make these quick phone calls around - not to the actors directly, but to the agents - saying there's a possibility I may need some pickups (a.k.a. additional shooting days). You don't say why because of the gossip, but of course it was really for something much more significant."

While this new TV spot features the first footage of Christopher Plummer, shot literally just days ago, it remains to be seen if Sony will be releasing a new, All the Money in the World trailer that features this new footage. Ridley Scott also added that he never called Kevin Spacey and told him he was being replaced, and that the actor never called him. There were also reports that when this happened, Ridley Scott did so unilaterally, without informing the studio, and when asked how the studio responded, Ridley Scott said they told him, "You'll never do it. God be with you," and yet, they still held the December 22 date. The director added that the new footage that has been shot has already been assembled into the final cut by editor Claire Simpson, after sending her the new footage he shoots each day and then he can go look at the assembled footage after shooting. When the director confirmed that he never considered pushing this to a 2018 release, the director said he hadn't, before elaborating below.

"Because I know I can deliver. [Laughs] I move like lightning. I'm already two scenes ahead. It's simple! If you know what you're doing, you don't need 19 takes. You do one for the actor, one for me. It's all planned out. When you storyboard, you've already pre-filmed the movie in your head - the wide shots, close shots, establishing shots. You've gotten some of your weird ideas when you're quietly sitting, storyboarding by yourself. After a while you learn to trust and listen to your intuition. And I listen to mine. I trust it."

Even before this debacle, the movie had already come together quickly, since it was first announced director Ridley Scott would take on this project in March, with filming starting in May and Sony setting an awards-season friendly release date of December 22, which puts it up against Pitch Perfect 3, Downsizing and Father Figures. While it seems like the director certainly has pulled it off, it remains to be seen if audiences will take to this story, especially given the lengths the cast and crew went to distance themselves from Kevin Spacey. You can take a look at the TV spot and photo below, then head on over to Entertainment Weekly for their full interview with Ridley Scott. We also have the original image of Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty for comparison.