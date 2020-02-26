Whether you like it or not, remakes have become a staple of modern-day movie-making. Whether it be remaking old classics, or attempting to modernize 80s fan-favourites, it seems the onslaught of remakes is here to stay. Next on the agenda is the highly acclaimed World War I movie All Quiet on the Western Front. It is now being reported that Captain America: Civil War and Inglourious Bastards star Daniel Brühl will both produce and star in this remake of the 1930 best picture Oscar winner.

The original All Quiet on the Western Front was based on a novel from 1929 by Erich Maria Remarque, who was himself a German World War I veteran. The book explores WWI through the eyes of German soldiers and is widely regarded as the definitive anti-war statement.

The All Quiet on the Western Front remake follows Paul Baumer, a German student inspired to join the military by his patriotic teacher, and a group of his friends as they witness, first-hand, the horrifying realities of war. Over time the physical and psychological damage inflicted by WWI takes its toll on Baumer, who watches his friends die one by one until he is the only one left standing. All Quiet on the Western Front opened to wide acclaim in the United States, and has gone to be considered not only one of the greatest war movies ever made, but one of the greatest movies in American cinema, period.

The planned remake will be written by writers Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson and will be shot entirely in German. Directing the remake will be the BAFTA-winning Edward Berger, who has spoken recently about the movie's importance.

"All Quiet on the Western Front may be set in 1918, but it speaks directly to our times and the divisive tone in today's discourse. It is a physical, visceral and very modern film that has never been told from my country's perspective, it has never been made into a German-language film. We now have the chance to make an anti-war film that will truly touch our audience."

Daniel Brühl is best known as the man who tore apart The Avengers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Baron Zemo, a role which he will be reprising in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor has proven his talent outside of the MCU with movies such as the sports drama Rush, Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Bastards and the comedy romance Good Bye Lenin!. Brühl will be part of the ensemble cast for the remake of All Quiet on the Western Front, rather than lead the movie, with casting still underway for the character Paul Baumer.

All Quiet on the Western Front will likely film this year and aim for a 2021 release. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.