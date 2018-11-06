Get ready for 'Another Reason to Dread the Season'. You've got antsy family members milling about, intense meal prep, and a giant wish list of gifts you can't possibly fulfill. Now there are monsters in the bathroom, and demons hiding in the darkest corners of that annual Christmas party. What will you ever do?

Today, we get the first trailer and poster for the awesome holiday screamer All the Creatures Were Stirring. And it looks like something Stripe would watch on VOD before getting down to his own dastardly business this yuletide season.

RLJE will release the horror film All the Creatures Were Stirring on DVD, On Demand and Digital Video on December 4, 2018. Co-written and co-directed by David Ian McKendry (The Dump) and Rebekah McKendry (The Barista), who is known for her amazing work at Fangoria and Blumhouse, All the Creatures Were Stirring stars Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Fresh Off the Boat), Amanda Fuller (Orange is the New Black), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls), Jocelin Donahue (Insidious: Chapter 2) and Graham Skipper (The Mind's Eye). RLJE Films will release All the Creatures Were Stirring on DVD for an SRP of $27.97, in case you want to give it away as a stocking stuffer or the perfect Christmas gift to those you loathe.

Ho, ho, no! The joyful spirit of the holidays is about to take one dark turn after another. From sadistic office parties and last-minute shopping nightmares, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons, there's plenty out there to keep you from getting out of bed to see what's under the tree this holiday season. Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Jonathan Kite ("2 Broke Girls") headline a sensational ensemble cast in this devilish stocking stuffer of a movie.

The All the Creatures Were Stirring DVD includes a bonus feature of Filmmaker Commentary. This release arrives direct from RLJE Films, whose new and upcoming features include Terminal starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg and Mike Myers and written & directed by Vaughn Stein; and the 2018 Sundance Film Festival hit Mandy from writer/director Panos Cosmatos and starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache. RLJE Films' past films include I Kill Giants starring Zoe Saldana, Pilgrimage starring Tom Holland, and writer/director S. Craig Zahler's Brawl in Cell Block 99 starring Vince Vaughn and Bone Tomahawk starring Kurt Russell. These titles are distributed in multiple formats including theatrical, VOD, DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital download. Just looking at those titles, you know All the Creatures Were Stirring is in good company.

So, pour yourself a nice stiff glass of eggnog and get ready for the holiday scare fest you've been anxiously awaiting ever since Halloween came to its end this past week. The free candy may have stopped, but the screams will just keep coming.