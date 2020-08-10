The first trailer for All Together Now has arrived online. This is the latest Netflix original movie heading our way this summer. In this case, we have Moana star Auli'i Cravalho leading the cast of director Brett Haley's latest. The streaming service promises this "is a story of finding hope in the darkest of times." Based on the trailer, that seems true, and it looks like this is going to be a bit of a tearjerker as well.

The trailer kicks off with us getting to know our lead character Amber a bit. She's musically inclined and has big dreams. She seems like a normal enough high school kid, taking part in theater and enjoying time with her friends. But we then come to find she has a not-so-normal existence outside of school, as her family has come under difficult times. But a big opportunity is presented to Amber, which truly sets the story in motion. It is incredibly emotional and heartwarming, based on this initial footage at least. This may be one that requires a box of tissues to be at the ready.

Directed by Brett HaleyAll The Bright Places, Hearts Beat Loud. Haley has proved he can meld music into his movies very well, with Hearts Beat Loud, which flew under the radar a bit, serving as a fine example. The movie is based on Matthew Quick's novel Sorta Like a Rock Star. Quick also wrote The Silver Linings Playbook, which went on to inspire a hugely successful movie. The cast also includes Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Justina Machado, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr., Gerald Waters, Fred Armisen and Carol Burnett. Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are on board as producers.

All Together Now centers on Amber Appleton (Auli'i Cravalho), who manages to remain an optimist despite the fact that her personal life is far less stable than it appears on the surface. A musically gifted high school student who aspires to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances her high school drama club, led by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen), while working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom (Justina Machado). She also spends time at the local retirement community, offering care and attention to her favorite resident (Carol Burnett). As new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, Amber must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward.

In a summer that has been sorely lacking in big movies, given the current situation, Netflix has stepped up to help fill the void. Extraction, The Old Guard, Da 5 Bloods and other originals have offered the big movie feel, albeit from the comfort of home. This will offer something a little different to help round out the summer season. All Together Now is set to arrive on August 28 via the Netlix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.