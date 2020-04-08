Sad news again today, as it is now being reported that veteran movie character actor Allen Garfield has passed away due to complications caused by the coronavirus strain COVID-19.

He was 80 years old. The actor died whilst residing at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills, California. Garfield first appeared on the big screen in the 1968 comedy-drama Orgy Girls '69 having studied his craft at the Actors Studio in New York with Elia Kazan and Lee Strasberg. Garfield became well-known for playing corrupt and villainous businessmen and politicians.

Allen Garfield's extensive resume includes roles in movies such as Francis Ford Coppola's mysterious thriller The Conversation alongside Gene Hackman, the Eddie Murphy action comedy Beverley Hills Cop II, in which he starred as police chief Harold Lutz, the critically acclaimed action comedy The Stunt Man in 1980 alongside Peter O'Toole, the political comedy-drama The Candidate with Robert Redford, as well as many others.

His other film credits include Woody Allen's Bananas, The State of Things, Until the End of the World, The Cotton Club, and Frank Darabont's The Majestic. His final big-screen appearance was in Chief Zabu, which wasn't released until 2016 despite being filmed back in 1986.

Born Allen Goorwitz on Nov. 22, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, he used his real name in several films, including The Brink's Job in 1978 and One From the Heart back in 1981. The actor is also known for starring in director Robert Altman's Nashville back in 1975 alongside actress David Arkin and Ned Beatty. Following Delbert, a lawyer and political organizer, who has an unsteady marriage with Linnea, a gospel vocalist. Meanwhile, country singers Barbara and Connie compete against each other in Nashville's music scene. Garfield starred as Barnett, the husband of country singer Barabara, played by actress Ronee Blakely.

Since hearing the news, Blakely has paid tribute to Garfield via social media.

"RIP Allen Garfield, the great actor who played my husband in "Nashville", has died today of Covid; I hang my head in tears; condolences to family and friends; I will post more later; cast and crew, sending love."

Allen Garfield's health had sadly deteriorated somewhat over the last few years. The actor had suffered a stroke just as he was set to appear in director Roman Polanski's The Ninth Gate back in 1999. Tragically, he then had another stroke in 2004. Due to this having such a negative effect on his physical wellbeing, the actor had been residing at the Motion Picture Country Home and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. Before making the leap to the big screen and becoming an actor, Garfield had been an amateur boxer as well as working as a sports reporter.

He survived by his sister, Lois Goorwitz. No memorial plans have been announced. Unfortunately, Allen Garfield is not the only prominent Hollywood actor to succumb to COVID-19, with Jaws actress Lee Fierro having passed away a few days ago.

May Allen Garfield rest in peace. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.