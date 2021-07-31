Marvels Disney+ series, Loki, is chock-full of standout characters, but Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki variant has to be somewhere near the top spot. Certainly top three. Well, for those hoping to see more from Grant's take on the God of Mischief, the actor has now offered his pitch for a spin-off, and it would include the clear winner of first prize for standout Loki characters, Alligator Loki.

"Alligator Loki was fantastic because in reality, he was three stuffed sofa cushions that had been sewn roughly together to react to. [Laughs] The fact that I was the only person that could understand what he was saying was just fantastic. I think it's the perfect segue into having Classic Old Loki and Alligator Loki as a sub-series to go to next."

Grant, who appears in Loki wearing the classic style suit as designed by Jack Kirby in the original illustrations from the 1960s, only has one request should he ever return: he wants muscles.

"If I had a muscle suit, most certainly. I was denied that. I saw the costume design, and I was very familiar with Jack Kirby's original illustrations from the '60s, so I thought, 'Ah, this guy's got muscles!' As I had been born without any, I was finally going to get in a muscle suit. I got to Atlanta [to begin filming], and they said, 'There's no muscle suit! You're just wearing this!' I said, 'But I look like Kermit the Frog!' They said, 'Nope, you're not having a muscle suit.' So I was very, very upset about that. [Laughs] Short-changed!"

Should his request for the kind of biceps and pecs that Marvel characters are well-known for, Grant even knows how he would present the dialogue between Classic Loki and Alligator Loki, with the audience joining Grant in understanding what the beloved reptile with the horned helmet is saying.

"I am the Doctor Dolittle of the Marvel universe when it comes to speaking to alligators. I speak alligator fluently. Put that in the contract of when I'm doing a series as Classic Old Loki, with muscles and the alligator. It'll have subtitles, so the audience can hear what the alligator is saying, and everyone else is saying, 'What is he saying? What is he talking about?' That'll be the way."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown so overwhelmingly popular over the last decade that there probably aren't many projects that audiences wouldn't flock to see. But, a spin-off series centered on the continuing adventures of Classic Loki and his Alligator pal could well be the most successful MCU project of all time.

Loki features Tom Hiddleston reprising the title role and taking things to the small screen on Disney+. The show takes place following the events of Avengers: Endgame, with this version of Loki having stolen the Tesseract and thus created an anomaly in the timeline. He is quickly picked up by the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time.

Loki is available to stream now on Disney+, with a second season having now been confirmed. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.