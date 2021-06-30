The sentencing of Allison Mack, who plays the role of Chloe in DC's Smallville, has led to the actress being sent to prison for 3 years and fined $20,000 for recruiting women into NXIVM. The actress was seen pleading guilty a few days ago, which came with a potential prison sentence of up to 17 years in prison, however it turned out that the outcome was not as harsh as it could have been.

NXIVM, which Mack was actively recruiting unsuspecting women into, was said to be a self-help program network but in fact turned out to be both a pyramid scheme and a secret sex cult that saw the women brought into it branded with the initials of the group founder, Keith Raniere.

In a letter filed by Allison Mack, she wrote that becoming part of the group was"the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life" She also wrote "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."

Papers supplied by the actress' lawyers stated, "The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Mack's descent have been a tragedy for all involved. But that need not, and should not, be the end of the story for Allison Mack. Ms. Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at that time."

The star was first arrested back in April 2018 and at the time faced charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor. At the time she pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea to guilty. Mack was arrested three days after Raniere, who was caught after going on the run to Mexico when he knew an investigation was getting closer to him. While Mack's sentence reflected her role in the proceedings, Raniere's masterminding of the scheme and sex trafficking charges landed him with a sentence of 120 years in prison with no chance of parole.

Assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York office, William Sweeney, said previously of the case, "As alleged, this long-running conspiracy crossed multiple avenues of criminal activity, which included, among other things, electronic monitoring; identity theft; extortion; victim smuggling; and illegal trafficking of a victim after a period of unlawful confinement. The details of these alleged crimes become more and more grim as we continue to dig deeper into the conduct of this organization and its intended mission. Today's superseding indictment highlights our commitment to bringing justice to NXIVM's many victims."

Speaking about the actress at the time, former Co-star Michael Rosenbaum told This Past Weekend, "It's funny because I've chosen not to talk about it only because it's so shocking and all I can say is this: When I was on that show, Allison was the sweetest, most professional [person]. She was just a great girl, a great actress. I remember she was a part of something, and it was different than it was now. But I remember her mentioning something, there's this organization or something, or whatever, I didn't listen to it."

While the actress may have realized her mistake in becoming embroiled in the cult, she now has a long while to consider how it has and will impact her life in the coming years, which is not as lengthy a sentence as many believed it would be.

