Alma Wahlberg, the mother of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, has passed away. As someone who frequently appeared on her sons' reality TV series Wahlburgers, Alma had become a bit of a television star in her own right. Sadly, Alma has reportedly died at the age of 78, and Mark and Donnie have both since confirmed the news with tribute posts on social media.

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

"My angel. Rest in peace," Mark said of his mother on Twitter, including a photo of Alma.

"m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie added, sharing a tribute video for Alma on Instagram. "My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people - combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from - undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

After sharing more memories of his mother in the caption, Donnie Wahlberg then added: "It's time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever - your Baby Donnie."

It's unclear what caused Alma's death, but Mark Wahlberg had addressed her health issues back in July 2020. At the time, the actor had written, "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma."

"She still lights up a room," Donnie also said of Alma at the time. "She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes. Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones."

Alma had appeared often on Wahlburgers, the A&E reality series documenting the Wahlberg family's Wahlburgers restaurant chain. The series ran for ten seasons between 2014 and 2019. Per her official bio on A&E's website for Wahlburgers, Alma used to work as a bank clerk and a nurse's aide while raising her children on the streets of Dorchester. In recent years, she has been working as a greeter and hostess at her sons' restaurants where she shared "her infectious laugh and sense of humor with everyone who comes to dine."

A mother of nine, the Wahlberg family matriarch had seven other children besides Mark and Donnie: Paul, Robert, Jim, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, and Debbie. Previously, Alma's son Paul had also opened an Italian restaurant in Hingman, MA, and named it Alma Nove in honor of Alma and her nine children. We offer our condolences to them and the rest of the Wahlberg family at this painful time. May she rest in peace.