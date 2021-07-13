Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe's deeply personal and universally entertaining coming-of-age film Almost Famous turns 21 in style, arriving for the first time on 4K Ultra HD in a limited-edition Steelbook, as well as in a new limited-edition Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents line on July 13, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. In addition, UMe has compiled multiple iterations of the film's Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, including a limited-edition Uber Box set arriving July 9, 2021.

In celebration of Cameron Crowe's Almost Famous coming to 4K Ultra HD, we've got a never-before-seen deleted scene from the disc's upcoming special features. Check it out below.

"We are extremely proud to revisit Almost Famous with a very special bounty of goodness," said Cameron Crowe. "For the first time, we've created a Deluxe Soundtrack that features nearly every song from the film, along with Nancy Wilson's wonderfully evocative score. We're also thrilled to finally preserve both versions of the film, along with a collection of rare new bonus features, on these beautiful new 4K and Blu-ray releases as part of Paramount Presents. Long live physical media!"

About the Almost Famous 4K Ultra HD release

Meticulously remastered from a new 4K film transfer under the supervision of Crowe, Almost Famous is presented in stunning 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality.** The limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook includes both the original theatrical cut (plus access to a digital copy) and the beloved Bootleg cut (aka "Untitled"), along with new bonus content offering a backstage pass into the creative process through a new interview with Crowe, extended scenes, rock-school sessions, a look at the casting and costumes, and more.

Previously released bonus content is also included as detailed below:

Filmmaker Focus-Cameron Crowe on Almost Famous-NEW!

Casting & Costumes-NEW!

Rock School-NEW!

Extended Scenes-NEW!

Odds & Sods-NEW!

Audio Commentary with Cameron Crowe and Friends (Bootleg cut)

Intro by Cameron Crowe

The Making of Almost Famous

Interview with Lester Bangs (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cameron Crowe's Top Albums of 1973

"Fever Dog" music video

"Loves Comes and Goes" (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Rolling Stone Articles (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

B-Sides (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Cleveland Concert (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

"Small Time Blues"

Stairway (optional audio intro by Cameron Crowe)

Script

Theatrical Trailer

Hidden Talent (Unhidden Easter Eggs)

About the Almost Famous Limited-Edition Blu-ray

ALMOST FAMOUS will also be available in a limited-edition Blu-ray Disc™ and is-fittingly-Volume #21 in the Paramount Presents line. With collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments, the release includes the remastered versions of the theatrical cut for the first time on Blu-ray (plus access to a digital copy) and the Bootleg cut, along with the bonus content listed above.

About UMe's Almost Famous Soundtrack Releases

To complement the 4K Ultra HD and Limited-Edition Blu-ray releases, UMe has compiled multiple iterations of the film's Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, augmented comprehensively in the limited-edition Uber Box set that encompasses an expanded soundtrack with five CDs, seven 180-gram black vinyl discs, and a brand new 7-inch for Stillwater's "Fever Dog." The expanded soundtrack includes songs from The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Who, and Yes, plus all the songs created for the film's fictional aspiring rock group Stillwater, most written for the movie by Cameron Crowe, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton.

The Uber Box includes bonus items such as a 40-page photo book and memoir housed in a film-prop-replica of William Miller's high-school notebook; the first-ever complete William Miller cover story on Stillwater as a 1973 Rolling Stone newsprint; two replica ticket stubs; and a Stillwater tour poster. Exclusively available only in the Uber Boxset is a Stillwater Cleveland concert poster and a backstage poster; six film-prop-replica backstage passes (some seen throughout the film); three film-prop-replica business cards for Dick Roswell (Stillwater road manager), Lester Bangs (Creem magazine), and Ben Fong-Torres (Rolling Stone magazine); and three photo prints of cast members. Along with the thirteen-disc Uber Deluxe box, Universal is issuing two six-LP editions-one on black vinyl, the other with colored vinyl discs; a five-CD Super Deluxe set including 102 tracks, 36 of them previously unreleased songs; a separate 12-inch vinyl EP with all 6 of Stillwater's songs; a Record Store Day exclusive with the 7 original demos of the Stillwater songs, five performed by Wilson the other two by Frampton; a two-LP vinyl version of the original soundtrack album; a two-CD Deluxe Edition of the original soundtrack. Pre-order the Almost Famous EXPANDED SOUNDTRACK now and listen to Stillwater's Bonus Track "Love Comes And Goes" HERE.

Almost Famous is the semi-autobiographical odyssey of 15-year-old William Miller (Patrick Fugit), whose writing talent and earnest passion for rock music earns him an assignment for Rolling Stone, interviewing and touring with Stillwater (Billy Crudup, Jason Lee). Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) is the young groupie who guides him through the wild world of rock heroes, all-night parties, and the most dangerous experience of all-love. The film won the Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical and the AFI Award for Movie of the Year and received dozens of additional nominations and awards.

This collectible line spans celebrated classics to film-lover favorites, each from the studio's renowned library. Every Paramount Presents release features never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive collectible packaging. Additional titles available in the Paramount Presents collection on Blu-ray include: Fatal Attraction, King Creole, To Catch a Thief, Flashdance, Days of Thunder, Pretty In Pink, Airplane!, Ghost, Roman Holiday, The Haunting, The Golden Child, Trading Places, The Court Jester, Love Story, Elizabethtown, The Greatest Show on Earth, Mommie Dearest, Last Train from Gun Hill, 48 HRS, and Another 48 HRS.